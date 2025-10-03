October 2025

Dyslexia Awareness Month

The State Board of Education adopted a resolution for Dyslexia Awareness Month. Dyslexia is most commonly caused by a difficulty in phonological processing, which affects the ability of an individual to speak, read, spell, and, often, the ability to learn a second language and is the most common learning disability affecting 80 to 90 percent of all individuals with a learning disability. The NDE is committed to helping identify and help students with Dyslexia.

Dyslexia Awareness Resolution

Renewal for the WORDS Project Funding

WORDS addresses the needs of school districts in Nebraska through the Nebraska Reading

Improvement Act, which was passed into law during the 2018 legislative session. The Dyslexia Act

was passed at this same time. Both laws take a comprehensive approach to improve the early

literacy skills of Nebraska’s K-3 students, including those who exhibit characteristics of dyslexia.

WORDS promotes an integrated system connecting all educators, along with all components of

teaching and learning, into a high quality, standards-based instruction and intervention system.

The Nebraska WORDs Project has been previously funded through IDEA, federal funding. Board members voted to approve additional Title II-A funding in combination with the IDEA funding to continue the WORDS project.

Nebraska Words Project

Early Childhood Integrated Data System

The Early Childhood Integrated Data System (ECIDS) was originally a joint partnership between NDE and DHHS to develop the infrastructure to combine, secure, and report information from a variety of early learning services and programs. The ability to gather and combine multiple sources of early childhood data is essential to gaining a better understanding of how early childhood experiences affect students’ later educational performance and outcomes. Prior to development of ECIDS, no infrastructure existed to house this data.

Board members approved continued ECIDS funding.

Subject Area Examinations and Passing Scores for Temporary Certificates

Based on a recommendation from the Commissioner, Board Members set subject area examinations and passing scores for all subject and field endorsements except endorsements that require graduate coursework (Reading Specialist, School Counselor, School Librarian, School Psychologist, and Speech Language Pathologist).

Nebraska Temporary Certificate Subject Area Examinations