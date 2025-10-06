Seven Nebraska Schools Honored as 2025 Blue Ribbon Schools

News Release

October 6, 2025

The Nebraska Department of Education recognized seven schools in Nebraska as Blue Ribbon Schools. This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

The Nebraska schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Nebraska – North Platte – McDonald Elementary School, North Platte Public Schools.

Nebraska – Elkhorn – Hillrise Elementary School, Elkhorn Public Schools.

Nebraska – Millard – Ezra Millard Elementary School, Millard Public Schools.

Nebraska – Kearney – Park Elementary School, Kearney Public Schools.

Nebraska – Columbus – St. Isadore Elementary School, Omaha Archdiocese

Nebraska – Elkhorn – Mount Michael Benedictine School, Omaha Archdiocese

Nebraska – Omaha – Mary Our Queen Catholic School, Omaha Archdiocese

The U.S. Department of Education historically honored schools through the National Blue Ribbon Schools program. That program was discontinued this year; however, the seven Nebraska schools had already applied and would have met the standards based on last year’s benchmarks.

The 2025 Blue Ribbon Schools reflect the full diversity of education and serve students from all backgrounds. While awardees represent a wide array of schools, they share common traits. Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success.

These schools serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the state.

Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates. Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.