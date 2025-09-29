Three Nebraska Students Named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars

News Release

September 29, 2025

Three Nebraska students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars. U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced the full class, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Nebraska scholars include:

Elise Renee Cherek, Omaha – Millard North High School

Sarah Lange, Raymond – Raymond Central Jr-Sr High School (Scholar for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.)

Mason R. Miller, Omaha – Elkhorn North High School

“Congratulations to this year’s Presidential Scholars for their remarkable academic, artistic, and technical achievements,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Out of 3.9 million high school graduates, these 161 students are recognized for their extraordinary performance in their high school career. I look forward to seeing all they accomplish in their future!”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.9 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,400 candidates qualified for the 2025 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations.

The 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Since 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

A complete list of 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at the U.S. Department of Education website.