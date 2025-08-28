National CACFP Association Announces Farm to CACFP Week and Farm to CACFP Boot Camp

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) will host National Farm to CACFP Week, an annual education campaign focused on connecting child and adult care providers with local foods, from October 12-18, 2025.Farm to CACFP Week highlights the benefits of incorporating local foods into CACFP meals through procurement, gardening and agricultural education. These activities not only strengthen community food systems but also support positive health outcomes for children and adults in care.Throughout the week, providers are encouraged to share their #CACFPCreditable meals that feature local ingredients. Activity sheets, sample menus and other resources will be available to help care settings participate. A webinar will also be offered to provide ideas and strategies for celebrating the week.Farm to CACFP Boot CampIn preparation for Farm to CACFP Week, NCA will host the Farm to CACFP Boot Camp on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 11:00 am – 5:15 pm Eastern. This virtual training event will provide practical tools for implementing and expanding Farm to CACFP initiatives.Sessions will cover topics such as procurement strategies, building relationships with local farmers and incorporating agricultural education in care settings. Participants will hear from experts and providers who have successfully integrated Farm to CACFP into their programs.About Farm to CACFPFarm to CACFP connects child and adult care providers with local producers, with the goal of serving nutritious, locally-grown foods while providing related nutrition and agricultural education. Activities such as taste tests, gardening and farm visits can increase children’s willingness to try new foods, support connectedness for adults and provide a consistent market for local farmers.Additional resources, including activity sheets and links to local food directories, are available at cacfp.org/farmtocacfpweek. Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.