The Watches of Switzerland Group selects Cotality to elevate customer experience through data-driven claims management

By implementing Cotality’s Contractor Workspace™, the Watches of Switzerland Group’s Hallmark division will transform insurance claims and service delivery.

We’re excited to deploy Cotality’s Contractor Workspace within our Hallmark division.” — Kelly Sharpe, Head of Services, The Watches of Switzerland Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cotality™ (the new d/b/a rebrand of CoreLogic), a leading data-driven property intelligence company, announced a new collaboration with the Watches of Switzerland Group, one of the UK’s largest luxury jewellers.The Watches of Switzerland Group has chosen Cotality’s Contractor Workspace™ technology to replace its legacy claims management system and drive end-to-end digital transformation across its Hallmark Claims Service division. The Hallmark Claims Service is the UK’s leading provider of jewellery and watch insurance validation and replacement, repair services and is the insurance claims division of the Watches of Switzerland Company Group.Recognising the need for a unified solution, the Watches of Switzerland Group sought a platform that could deliver automated workflows, supported end-to-end integration with existing systems, and provide real-time visibility into claim status - for claims handlers, policyholders, and insurance partners alike. By implementing Contractor Workspace, The Hallmark Claims Service will streamline the registration, tracking, and resolution of jewellery and watch insurance claims, ensuring a transparent and efficient experience from initial report to replacement or repair.Contractor Workspace is a cloud-based platform built to enhance operational transparency, automate key processes, and improve collaboration across internal teams and external partners. Its core features include configurable dashboards for live status updates, automated claims routing, real-time resource planning, and built-in reporting tools to support informed decision-making. The platform enables the Watches of Switzerland Group to integrate their existing systems - including the concierge-style service offered through its Hallmark Claims Service division. This ability to leverage integration capability, ensures their commodity expert claims handlers have unified access to retail, e-commerce, and insurance validation data, enabling them to deliver the personalised expertise led and high-touch experience that defines Hallmark’s approach to jewellery and watch claims.The solution’s flexible architecture empowers the Watches of Switzerland Group to address current operational challenges and opportunities while remaining agile enough to adapt as business needs evolve. With Contractor Workspace, The Hallmark Claims Service will benefit from faster decision-making, improved cost control, and an elevated customer experience - reinforcing the Watches of Switzerland Group’s commitment to customer-centric innovation.Kelly Sharpe, Head of Services at the Watches of Switzerland Group, said“We’re excited to deploy Cotality’s Contractor Workspace within our Hallmark division. By harnessing data transparency and automation, we’re taking a decisive step forward in our commitment to service excellence. This platform will empower our teams of commodity experts, insurers, and customers with the clarity and responsiveness they expect from the Watches of Switzerland Group.”Mark Barrett, Vice President at Cotality, added“Introducing Contractor Workspace into the Watches of Switzerland Group’s claims operations marks an important milestone. We look forward to delivering real-time insights and streamlined workflows that will help The Hallmark Claims Service reduce turnaround times and build a scalable foundation for future growth.”About Hallmark Claims Service & Watches of Switzerland GroupThe Hallmark Claims Service is the UK’s leading jewellery and watch complete insurance validation and replacement and repair service provider. It is part of The Watches of Switzerland Group.The Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK and US comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering. Since 8 May 2024, the Group has also owned the exclusive distribution rights for Roberto Coin in the US, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.As at 27 April 2025, the Watches of Switzerland Group had 208 showrooms across the UK, US and Europe including 94 dedicated mono-brand boutiques in partnership with Rolex, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling, TUDOR, Longines, Grand Seiko, Roberto Coin, BVLGARI and FOPE and has a leading presence in Heathrow Airport with representation in Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as seven retail websites.The Watches of Switzerland Group is proud to be the UK’s largest retailer for Rolex, OMEGA, Cartier, TAG Heuer and Breitling watches. www.thewosgroupplc.com About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across property and service ecosystems to enable organisations to surpass their ambitions. With billions of real-time signals across every customer and operational touchpoint, Cotality uncovers hidden risks and transformative opportunities. On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicofficially rebranded as Cotality™ to reflect our evolution and future direction. Learn more at cotality.com/uk Cotality™, the Cotality logo, Intelligence beyond bounds™, Workspace™, INTRConnect™, and CoreLogicare the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. d/b/a Cotality. Other trademarks or tradenames referenced are the trademarks or tradenames of their respective owners.Additional informationJoin us at INTRConnect Europe , Cotality’s insurance flagship event, and discover more about the technology behind this story.

