Business Reporter: People power – boosting performance through employee engagement

How food and beverage leaders can leverage engagement and upskilling to transform safety, productivity and growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent article published on Business Reporter, global operations consulting firm dss⁺ highlights the critical role employee engagement plays in the success of Europe’s food and beverage (F&B) companies. As automation, AI and advanced technologies transform operations, the human element remains a decisive factor in achieving resilience, agility and long-term competitiveness.With rising generational expectations, labour shortages and a post-pandemic shift in work attitudes, F&B businesses must reimagine how they attract, develop and retain talent. Surveys indicate that 79 per cent of Gen Z and 75 per cent of millennials would consider leaving a job that doesn’t provide upskilling opportunities. For an industry grappling with turnover and skill gaps, embedding engagement and development into operational strategy is no longer optional.The article explores how highly engaged teams drive tangible business benefits. According to Gallup, such teams deliver 23 per cent higher profitability, 14 per cent greater productivity and at least 18 per cent lower turnover. In a sector where mistakes can mean safety risks, regulatory violations or lost customers, these gains are critical.dss⁺’s Safety Cultural Transformation programmes demonstrate the impact of engagement on operational outcomes. One global F&B producer partnering with dss⁺ reduced injuries by 52 per cent and cut its recordable incident rate from 2.2 to 0.77 over six years – the safest in the company’s history. These results show how cultural shifts, driven by engaged employees, fuel safety and performance excellence.The article also highlights forward-thinking companies like Starbucks and PepsiCo, which invest in training and career mobility to boost retention and build tech-ready workforces. From tuition reimbursement to digital skills programmes, these initiatives create loyal, adaptable teams prepared for the challenges of a fast-changing industry.Leadership emerges as a vital enabler. dss⁺ shares how structured coaching and behaviour-based leadership practices transform cultures and deliver measurable results – including millions in savings from fewer injuries and increased productivity.Ultimately, the article argues that engagement is a strategic investment, not an HR initiative. By aligning training, leadership and culture with operational goals, F&B businesses can create safer workplaces, stronger teams and higher-performing operations.To read the full article, click here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro. It delivers news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community and hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About dss⁺dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. Driven by our purpose, we help organizations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that build business endurance and ensure long-term success.We engage deeply within organizations to empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures, and establish the capabilities required at every level. We combine technical expertise and operational experience with a people-centered approach and data-driven insight.

