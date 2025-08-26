Governor Mills Announces Retirement of Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa

As commissioner, Figueroa’s strong fiscal management led DAFS through unprecedented challenges to deliver responsible balanced budgets and a record Budget Stabilization fund

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills announced today that Kirsten LC Figueroa, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS), will retire on October 31, 2025, following nearly 30 years of dedicated service to the State of Maine.

Governor Mills nominated Figueroa as DAFS Commissioner in January 2019. During her tenure, she has overseen two dozen State and Highway Fund budgets, built up the State’s “Rainy Day Fund” to a record $1.03 billion, secured regular increases to the state’s credit rating due to strong and responsible fiscal management, and, through collective bargaining, increased wages for State employees by at least 24 percent.

“Kirsten is not only one of my closest advisors, but she’s a good friend. She has been by my side ever since I was Attorney General, and, to this day, I remain consistently impressed with her ability to solve some of the most complicated issues in state government,” said Governor Mills. “The job of DAFS Commissioner is one of the most challenging in state service, and Kirsten has done an exceptional job. I am deeply sad to lose her, but it is in large part because of her that the State of Maine is in such good financial shape and that we were able to accomplish so much. I wish her the best as she enters her well-deserved retirement, and I thank her for all she has done over her stellar career to serve the people of Maine.”

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Commissioner of DAFS. My career in finance and administrative service, including nearly 30 years in public service from Bank Examiner at the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation in 1993 to Commissioner of DAFS in 2019, was more than I could have imagined. I am so proud of all we have accomplished under Governor Mills’ leadership – investing in the health and welfare of Maine people, boosting our economy, balancing every budget, enhancing our credit ratings, and increasing the Budget Stabilization Fund to its record high,” said Commissioner Figueroa. “I leave knowing that the State is on solid financial footing, and I feel deeply grateful to have fought for the interests of more than 12,000 State employees, folks who work tirelessly day in and day out for the people of Maine. I thank the Governor for this incredible opportunity, and I thank the people of Maine for allowing me to serve them.”

As Commissioner and the top budget advisor to the Governor, Figueroa successfully:

Drafted and helped pass a total of 24 budgets over the past seven years, including 22 biennial and supplemental General Fund and Highway Fund budgets, and two special budgets for the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan and Emergency Winter Energy Relief. Through these budgets – all of which were balanced – the Mills Administration achieved 55 percent of education for the first time in history, restored 5 percent municipal revenue sharing, significantly increased tax relief, implemented free school meals for all Maine students, launched free community college, and delivered $850 in inflation relief to Maine people, the strongest inflation relief package in the country at the time;

Stewarded the State’s Budget Stabilization Fund, or “Rainy Day Fund” from $209.9 million in 2019 to its statutory maximum of over $1.03 billion in 2025;

Secured through strong financial management rating upgrades by two of the three major bond rating companies including Moody’s 2023 increase to Aa1, their second highest rating, and Fitch’s 2025 rating increase to AA+, their second highest rating;

Distributed nearly $1 billion in Federal American Rescue Plan funding through the Governor’s Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan;

Drafted and helped pass the Winter Energy Relief package in 2023 that put $450 in energy relief back into the pockets of Maine people.

Additionally, as Commissioner, Figueroa led more than ten large and diverse divisions at DAFS, guided more than 12,000 State employees through a global pandemic, including instituting the immediate adoption of a successful telework program to maintain state services.

She also:

Through collective bargaining, increased wages for State employees by at least 24 percent over the last seven years. Under the Mills Administration, Governor Mills and the Legislature provided more salary increases for state employees than during the previous 16 years combined, as well as longevity pay, guaranteed promotion increases, and many other benefits;

Managed investments of more than $200 million in state office building capital improvements;

Championed implementation of over $56 million in cybersecurity improvements to protect State computer and software systems;

Led the overhaul of Maine Revenue Services tax filing system with the implementation of the STARS project resulting in the successful launch of the Maine Tax Portal;

Established the Office of Cannabis Policy in 2019 per the direction of the Legislature to oversee and manage the sale of recreational cannabis in advance of the opening of adult cannabis retail establishments in September 2020;

Expanded the Maine State Economist’s Office to improve access to Maine economic information, forecasts and visual representations of State data.

Elevated the State of Maine as an Employer of Choice, receiving several national and state awards including: Forbes naming the State of Maine as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2025 and again recognized the State of Maine – for the 5th consecutive year – as one of the best larger employers in Maine; The Maine Council on Aging awarded the State of Maine its 2024 Business Excellence Award, recognizing the State of Maine as an excellent employer because of its “workplace culture that supports a diverse multi-generational workforce that intentionally values older workers; and In March of 2023, the State of Maine became a Certified Age-Friendly Employer, which honored Maine state government as an employer valuing diverse employees based on proficiency, qualifications and contributions—free of ageism.

“No one in state government has served the people of Maine with greater integrity, dedication and expertise than Commissioner Figueroa,” said Appropriations Chair, Senator Peggy Rotundo. “She has been invaluable to the work we do in the Appropriations Committee and I am heartbroken to see her go. She is a treasure.”

“I want to congratulate Commissioner Figueroa for her many exemplary years of service to Maine people and wish her the absolute best in her retirement,” said Appropriations Chair, Representative Drew Gattine. “Her leadership at DAFS and her guiding hand as Commissioner over the past seven years has put Maine on a positive trajectory and thanks to her our state is fiscally strong and on solid footing as we head into the future. I have especially appreciated her collaborative work with the AFA Committee and will miss her tremendously as a partner in the budget process.”

Prior to serving as Commissioner, Figueroa served as Chief of Administrative Services in the Attorney General’s Office. She also previously served as Finance Director for the Office of Information Technology from 2013 through 2015 and as Director of Administrative Services for the Division of Financial and Personnel Services from 2001 through 2004.

In addition to these important roles, she worked as the Chief Financial Officer of the Dirigo Health Agency from 2004 through 2006 and the Deputy Commissioner of Finance for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) from 2006 through 2008, overseeing and managing that department’s $3.3 billion budget as well as its accounting and audit functions. She also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Avesta Housing from 2008 through 2010 and as the Energy and Housing Services Program Director for the Maine State Housing Authority from 2010 until her return to DAFS in 2013.

Figueroa grew up in Litchfield and Topsham and worked her entire career in Maine. She began her undergraduate degree at the University of Maine at Orono and graduated summa cum laude with a BS in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University where she also continued post graduate studies.

Upon Figueroa’s retirement, the Governor will appoint DAFS Deputy Commissioner of Operations Elaine Clark as Acting Commissioner. Clark is a former practicing attorney with over 28 years in State service including eight years as former DAFS Director of Bureau of General Services. She also served six years with the University of Maine as Associate Vice President for Finance and Administration. Clark returned as BGS Director under Commissioner Figueroa in 2019 and rose to Deputy Commissioner of Operations in 2020.

The Commissioner's position is a cabinet-level appointment, subject to a hearing before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.