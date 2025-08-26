North Charleston Sewer District, SC, Enhances Permitting Efficiency with OpenGov

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to eliminate time-consuming manual processes, the North Charleston Sewer District in South Carolina sought a new system to replace its outdated workflows, where even a simple permit could take up to six hours to complete without errors. The district chose OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to simplify operations, automate tasks, and provide transparency both internally and externally.Located in Charleston County, the North Charleston Sewer District serves a rapidly growing community and recognized that its staff was spending tens to hundreds of hours manually entering data for complex projects. Leaders needed a solution to reduce processing times, streamline collaboration across departments, and offer templated, easy-to-create forms. OpenGov stood out for its intuitive interface, auto-fill functionality, and powerful reporting capabilities.With the implementation of OpenGov, the District anticipates faster turnaround times, improved accuracy, and a better experience for both staff and applicants. Staff will benefit from automated workflows and real-time status updates, helping them reduce bottlenecks and ensure projects move forward with fewer delays. At the same time, the community will gain easier access to information through external status updates, increasing transparency and building trust in the District’s permitting process.“This upgrade will allow us to move past the frustration of manual data entry and slow turnaround times. With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, our staff can focus on serving customers instead of chasing paperwork,” said Phillip T. Sexton, MBA, PE, Capital Projects Director at North Charleston Sewer District. “The community will finally have visibility into their permit status without needing to call our office. By leveraging our existing relationship with OpenGov, we’re confident this will improve efficiency, accuracy, and overall trust in our process.”About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.