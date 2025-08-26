State Assessment Scores Rising in Mathematics and English Language Arts

August 26, 2025

Student performance headed in the ‘right direction’ based on 2024-25 MCAP results.

BALTIMORE (August 26, 2025) – Results from the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) for the 2024-25 school year continue to rebound from post-pandemic learning loss.

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released complete results today during the State Board of Education meeting.

Last school year marked the fourth full administration of the English language arts (ELA) and mathematics assessments after a shortened test for the 2020-21 school year. Overall results showed steady gains, a 5.5 percentage point increase since the 2021-22 school year, although ELA student performance has recovered more swiftly than mathematics.

“Maryland students are making progress. For the third year in a row, we have seen performance increases,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “We will continue to explore enhanced teacher resources, professional learning and student supports. I am excited that we’re headed in the right direction.”

“Our latest MCAP results show modest but meaningful growth—especially for our economically disadvantaged students,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board of Education President. “This progress proves that when we focus on the fundamentals, our efforts pay off. By raising expectations, sharpening curriculum, and strengthening instruction, we’re opening doors, because literacy and math unlock every other opportunity.”

English language arts proficiency has now reached 50.8 percent, up from 48.4 percent the previous year and 45.3 percent in the 2021-22 school year. Mathematics proficiency reached 26.5 percent compared to 24.1 percent for the previous school year and 21.0 percent in the 2021-22 school year.

Other highlights:

Black/African American student performance in ELA increased 3.2 percentage points from the prior year to 39.4 percent. Students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds improved ELA proficiency by 3.4 percentage points to 34.5 percent.

Nearly all student groups experienced slight increases in mathematics proficiency.

Achievement gaps persist in both ELA and mathematics. Multilingual students, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities had lower proficiency rates as compared to their peers.

State standards in English language arts and mathematics were recently updated for the first time in 15 years. MSDE plans to provide parent guides and other resources to support student success while offering professional learning and working with school systems to identify high-quality instructional materials.

State ELA and mathematics assessments are administered annually in grades 3-8 and once in high school. Federal accountability requirements include a statewide science assessment for elementary (grades 3-5), middle school (grades 6-8), and once in high school.

The MCAP assessments measure mastery of state content standards to ensure that all students are progressing and receiving the necessary resources for remediation and enrichment. MCAP assessments include four student performance levels: Beginning Learner, Developing Learner, Proficient Learner, and Distinguished Learner. Both distinguished and proficient learners are considered proficient.

State, school system, and school-level data will be published on the Maryland Report Card website today.

