Juvenile Apprehended, Returned to Secure Custody
State and local law enforcement officials have apprehended a juvenile who on Aug. 24 failed to return to secure custody at the Edgecombe Youth Development Center, following an eight-hour off-campus visit with family in Edgecombe County.
Officials with the Surry County Sheriff's Office took the juvenile identified as Dylan P. back into custody at 12:12 a.m. on Barker Hollow Lane in Low Gap. Dylan P. has been returned to secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention juvenile detention center.
