Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Menomonee Falls.The location, owned and operated by Josh Walters, officially began serving the community on August 25, 2025. Josh built a successful career as a licensed plumber, earning a reputation for precision, reliability, and hands-on problem-solving. While his trade was rewarding, his passion shifted toward a more meaningful mission—one rooted in care and service to others. Through Senior Helpers of Menomonee Falls, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I chose Senior Helpers because they treat everyone like family. That’s not just a slogan—it’s the kind of care I’d want for my own parents, and now I have the privilege of offering it to others.” – Josh WaltersSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.A devoted husband and father of three, Josh has always put family at the center of his life. His journey into senior care began after supporting his own aging loved ones, an experience that inspired him to help other families navigate the same challenges with compassion and dignity. Opening Senior Helpers of Menomonee Falls allows Josh to turn that personal experience into a mission to provide care that truly feels like family.“My passion is helping families feel supported and confident as their loved ones age. Through Senior Helpers of Menomonee Falls, I’m committed to building a trusted resource that brings comfort, connection, and quality care to our local seniors.” – Josh WaltersSenior Helpers of Menomonee Falls offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Josh Walters is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for family-focused care, makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Menomonee Falls residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Menomonee Falls is located at County Line Rd N95 W18419, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.To contact the office, call (262) 946-8143 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/wi/menomonee-falls/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

