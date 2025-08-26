Kimberly L. Byers Recognized by Influential Women 2025

FREDERICKSBURG, VT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fredericksburg, Virginia – Influential Women proudly features Kimberly L. Byers in its 2025 recognition, celebrating her impactful work as a Certified Life Coach, motivational speaker, and bestselling author. As the Founder and CEO of ByHers Peace of Mind, LLC, Kimberly has dedicated her career to helping individuals overcome adversity, resolve inner conflict, and reclaim their confidence. Her signature framework, “Combat to Confidence,” inspires clients to take purposeful steps toward healing, resilience, and self-discovery.Kimberly’s approach emphasizes accessibility and personalized guidance. She encourages clients to embrace the process of growth, saying, “Sometimes when met with pain, loss, and adversity, we don’t know where or who to turn to next. All it takes is one pair of helping hands to lead us in the right direction. I can be that for you. With my individual coaching sessions, I can help you become the person you want to be, all from the comfort of your own home.” Her empathetic, results-driven methods have made her a trusted mentor for countless individuals seeking meaningful change.A graduate of the Life Purpose Institute, Kimberly has earned multiple prestigious accolades, including the 2023 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2024 United Nations Global Women Foundation Leadership Award. Her visionary work has been highlighted in CEO Weekly, NY Weekly, US Insider, and Fox43, where she is celebrated as both an empowerment expert and top entrepreneur. Beyond coaching, she shares her expertise through conferences, virtual masterclasses, and motivational writing, reaching audiences eager to transform their lives.Kimberly is also the author of the guided self-help book, Grief Almost Had Me, Put Peace Brought Me Out: 7 Steps From Grief to Peace, a practical resource designed to help readers release grief and embrace a life of fulfillment. Through her writing, speaking, and coaching, Kimberly demonstrates a rare ability to combine emotional insight with actionable strategies for lasting personal growth.Kimberly attributes her success to the steadfast support of her family, whose encouragement has fueled her determination to serve others. The best career advice she has received is to never give up on anything that allows her to make a meaningful impact, particularly when it aligns with her mission to uplift and empower.To young women entering the personal growth and coaching industry, Kimberly offers clear guidance: “If you can write about it, you can dream it, then you can do it—so make journaling a habit. It helps clarify your vision and build the confidence to take action.” She emphasizes the importance of overcoming fear and silencing the negative inner voice that often prevents clients from taking their first steps toward transformation.Through ByHers Peace of Mind, LLC, Kimberly L. Byers continues to be a beacon of strength and clarity, guiding individuals through life’s battles with compassion, conviction, and practical strategies for personal empowerment. Her dedication to self-care, balance, and purpose-driven work ensures that those she mentors can move forward with confidence and resilience.Learn More about Kimberly L. Byers:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/kimberlyl-byers or through her website, https://byherspom.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

