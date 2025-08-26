RxParadigm Announces Connection to CMS MTF as a Third-Party Support Partner

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxParadigm today announced its official connection to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Transaction Facilitator (MTF) as a Third-Party Support Entity (TPSE). This milestone positions RxParadigm as a trusted technology and compliance partner, helping dispensing entities navigate and implement the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Maximum Fair Price (MFP) program.

RxParadigm’s technology platform, Tungsten+ PLUS™, is purpose-built on an end-to-end rebate administration system, delivering comprehensive support for all stakeholders—including drug manufacturers, covered entities, and dispensing sites. For dispensing entities, the MTF connection enables seamless support across enrollment, effectuation, and reconciliation. In addition, RxParadigm has completed setup with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) as a Pharmacy Remit, Reconciliation, and Payment Vendor, to streamline both financial and operational processes.

Currently in the final testing and certification stages with CMS, RxParadigm will soon allow dispensing entities to enroll in the MTF and select RxParadigm as their TPSE. By doing so, entities gain a trusted partner capable of delivering full effectuation and reconciliation support for MFP transactions, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency throughout the process.

“The MTF was designed by CMS to facilitate payment coordination across all stakeholders, particularly enabling dispensing entities to effectively implement the MFP program,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO of RxParadigm. “By working with a TPSE like RxParadigm, pharmacies, covered entities, and other dispensing partners not only meet compliance requirements, but also gain the advantages of advanced reporting, automation, and operational support that go far beyond the basics.”

RxParadigm reminds dispensing entities to act now to complete their MTF enrollment to TPSE. Doing so ensures readiness for upcoming IRA program requirements while leveraging RxParadigm’s expertise in MFP effectuation, rebate model operations including reconciliation, and end-to-end automation.

For more information about RxParadigm’s TPSE services or to begin enrollment, please contact:

Lauren Reiss at Lauren.Reiss@Rxparadigm.com

www.RxParadigm.com

