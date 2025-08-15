Southern Atlantic Healthcare Alliance (SAHA) Partners with RxParadigm to Launch Neutral 340B Claims Clearinghouse

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxParadigm is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Southern Atlantic Healthcare Alliance (SAHA), a leading regional hospital association, to offer a neutral 340B claims clearinghouse powered by TUNGSTEN+ PLUS™ to all its member Hospitals. This collaboration is designed to increase transparency, ensure compliance, and strengthen the integrity of the 340B program regionally.

The RxParadigm neutral clearinghouse allows drug manufacturers, payers, and covered entities to review and verify claims through a centralized, transparent platform—dramatically reducing the risk of duplicate discounts and administrative inefficiencies. By implementing this solution, Southern Atlantic Healthcare Alliance (SAHA) is taking proactive steps to ensure operational integrity for its membership while positioning the region as a model for responsible 340B management.

Southern Atlantic Healthcare Alliance (SAHA) sees RxParadigm as a potential solution to address long-standing concerns in 340B claims management. Recognizing the platform’s ability to bring unprecedented clarity and accountability to an increasingly complex landscape.

This partnership also comes at a time when states continue to defend 340B covered entities through legislation like the “Prohibition on Discrimination Against 340B Drug Distribution”, protecting access to contract pharmacies and critical medications. The RxParadigm platform further supports those protections by ensuring claims accuracy, preventing double billing, and providing manufacturers and lawmakers with the confidence that the program is being administered fairly and responsibly.

“We’re thrilled to support Southern Atlantic Healthcare Alliance (SAHA) in advancing transparency and compliance within the 340B program,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO and Chairman of RxParadigm. “Their decision to adopt the RxParadigm clearinghouse powered by TUNGSTEN+ PLUS™ highlights a commitment to innovation, accountability, and health equity.”

The RxParadigm clearinghouse has already begun delivering results across multiple states, and Southern Atlantic Healthcare Alliance (SAHA) is now among a growing number of Organizations nationwide choosing to lead with transparency and accountability.

For more information about RxParadigm and the 340B Clearinghouse, visit www.rxparadigm.com

About Southern Atlantic Hospital Association (SAHA)

Southern Atlantic Healthcare Alliance (SAHA), founded in 2004 by independent health systems across North Carolina, is a collaborative of hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving care quality, reducing costs, and sharing best practices across central and eastern North Carolina and Virginia. Evolving from a convener into a catalyst for innovation and business ventures, SAHA delivers value through preferential pricing, vetted vendor partnerships, and collective learning that accelerates performance improvement.

Through its partnership with RxParadigm, SAHA is helping members maximize 340B program performance by enhancing operational efficiency, protecting compliance, and increasing the savings that support patient care. Guided by a strategic plan focused on Quality, Financial Health, Engagement, Efficiency, and Transformative Value, SAHA empowers independent, regionally focused health systems to move faster, think bigger, and achieve more together.

