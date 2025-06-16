Advance Community Health Becomes First Health Center in North Carolina to Adopt RxParadigm’s Neutral 340B Clearinghouse

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scot McCray, CEO of Advance Community Health, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with RxParadigm, Inc., a leading provider of 340B program and pharmacy supply chain solutions. This partnership marks Advance Community Health as the first health center in North Carolina to adopt Tungsten + PLUS™, RxParadigm’s neutral 340B clearinghouse solution.

Health centers across the country are seeking more transparent, compliant, and sustainable approaches to managing the complexities of the 340B drug pricing program. With increasing scrutiny around duplicate discounts and contract pharmacy compliance, RxParadigm’s Tungsten + PLUS™ platform provides a scalable, non-partisan solution to bring clarity and control to covered entities and their pharmacy partners.

“Advance Community Health is proud to lead the way in North Carolina by adopting a proven, neutral clearinghouse that helps solve the claim identification challenges we all face in 340B,” said Scot McCray, CEO of Advance Community Health. “This partnership with RxParadigm is about action. It allows us to demonstrate transparency and maintain compliance while continuing to fulfill our mission of serving the underserved.”

The Tungsten + PLUS™ platform is the only neutral clearinghouse in the 340B space. It enables accurate 340B claim identification, eliminates duplicate discounts, and provides a clear audit trail — empowering health centers to meet state and federal compliance requirements while preserving access to discounted medications.

Dr. Paul McCaskill, Pharm.D., Pharmacist at Advance Community Health, emphasized the benefits from a pharmacy operations perspective: “The clearinghouse technology creates visibility into all of our 340B claims and enhances compliance processes in our pharmacy network. It streamlines reporting and reduces the risk of audit findings — it’s a solution that adds operational value across both our in-house and contract pharmacies.”

The timing of this implementation also positions Advance Community Health to respond proactively to challenges introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including changes under the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program (MFP). As details continue to emerge, Advance is preparing its infrastructure to manage downstream pharmacy, and reimbursement impacts with greater agility.

“As health centers prepare for policy shifts under the IRA, scalable and secure infrastructure like Tungsten + PLUS™ will be key to adapting effectively,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO of RxParadigm. “We’re honored to support Scot McCray and his team in leading by example and taking a bold step toward transparency and compliance.”

With this partnership, Advance Community Health joins a growing coalition of health centers nationwide that are turning to RxParadigm’s neutral, non-partisan solution to restore trust, protect access, and future-proof 340B operations.

For more information about Tungsten + PLUS™ and RxParadigm, visit www.rxparadigm.com.

To learn more about Advance Community Health, visit www.advancechc.org.

