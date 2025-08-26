Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Expands Support to Players of Pirate Nation, Tokyo Beast, and Walking Dead Empires

Splinterlands & SPS DAO broaden relief efforts, offering protection, stability, and opportunities for communities hit by major GameFi shutdowns.

Players are the heartbeat of Web3 gaming, and this fund ensures their passion and investments aren’t lost when projects fail.” — Blaze, Marketing and Sales Lead, Splinterlands

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent high-profile shutdown of the on-chain RPG Pirate Nation, Splinterlands and the SPS DAO Foundation announced today through their Web3 Gaming Alliance (WGA) that its Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is officially expanding to support the affected player communities of Pirate Nation. Pirate Nation becomes the third project approved for relief by the fund, joining recently added titles Tokyo Beast and Walking Dead Empires.The collapse of an ambitious project like Pirate Nation, which had secured 33 million dollars in funding and achieved massive transaction volumes, underscores the ongoing volatility in the GameFi sector. The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund, an established initiative to protect players, is taking decisive action to address these recent failures and reaffirm its commitment to the Crypto Gaming community.“Players are the heartbeat of every Web3 game. When a project like Pirate Nation goes dark, it’s not just tokens and assets that are lost — it’s time, passion, and community,” said Blaze, Marketing and Sales Lead at Splinterlands. “The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund ensures those players aren’t left behind, and that their energy can flow into new experiences where it’s valued.”Pirate Nation At A Glance:Size and Scale: The PIRATE token had a market cap that surpassed 30 million dollars, with a circulating supply of over 300 million tokens out of a total supply of 1 billion.Duration and Business: Launched in December 2022 and shut down its fully on-chain operations in August 2025, lasting approximately 2 years and 9 months. Raised 33 million dollars in funding in 2023.Blockchain: Initially launched on Ethereum, later migrating to Apex Chain and Boss Chain.Restoring Trust and Opportunity in Web3 GamingThe Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is a structured, transparent, and community-powered program designed to deliver meaningful relief and new opportunities to players affected by game shutdowns. It offers a stable on-ramp into established ecosystems operated by WGA members, ensuring players’ time and investment can find a new, more secure home.Core Objectives:Provide long-term relief to players from failed Web3 games.Offer fair, verified redemption for affected players through a transparent claims process.Deliver both financial value and renewed gameplay opportunities within stable gaming ecosystems.Promote higher standards for sustainability and player protection in the GameFi industry."Splinterlands and the SPS DAO have been focused heavily on sustainability and mutual cooperation in the Web3 gaming space for years,” said Clay Boyn, SPS DAO Project Manager. “We've already had multiple cross-project collaborations with other Web3 games, like dCrops and Immortal Creed, while solving scaling issues and building infrastructure that can handle millions of players without a single gas fee by building on the HIVE blockchain."Why This MattersThe addition of these three games to the fund's mandate is a critical step in building a more resilient industry. It sends a clear message that the community will not abandon players when ambitious projects fail to achieve long-term sustainability. By integrating compensation with active participation in thriving games, the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is offering displaced players not just recovery, but renewed purpose.“The Pirate Nation shutdown is another painful reminder that innovation in Web3 is fraught with risk, and players are too often left behind,” said Dave McCoy, Chief Operating Officer of Splinterlands. "By adding Pirate Nation, Tokyo Beast, and Walking Dead Empires to the fund's roster, we are reinforcing our core mission. This isn't about one game's failure; it's about building an ecosystem where players feel secure investing their time and passion, knowing there is a safety net."About the Web3 Gaming Alliance (WGA)The Web3 Gaming Alliance is a coalition of established blockchain games, DAOs, and industry leaders dedicated to fostering a sustainable, secure, and player-centric future for the GameFi ecosystem. Its flagship initiative, the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund, works to create standards, provide resources, and spearhead relief efforts to protect players and promote long-term growth. The Web3 Gaming Alliance is initially led by Splinterlands and the SPS DAO, and is actively seeking new coalition members to join the groundbreaking alliance.About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a trailblazing blockchain game launched in 2018. Known for its strategic gameplay, decentralized ownership, and active community, it remains one of the most-played Web3 games in the world with over 4 billion matches played. The game is governed by the SPS DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to long-term, community-driven development.About Pirate NationPirate Nation was a fully on-chain, pirate-themed RPG that launched in December 2022 and ceased its main operations in September 2025. Developed by Proof of Play, it was a notable Web3 experiment that pioneered multichain gaming. Despite raising 33 million dollars, the project shut down its on-chain world due to high operational costs and sustainability challenges.Media ContactDave McCoy, Chief Operating Officer, SplinterlandsEmail: cgrf@splinterlands.comDisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Web3 Gaming Alliance and the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund. For more information on the fund's charter and the claims process for approved games, please visit: splinterlands.com/cgrf

