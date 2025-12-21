Splinterlands Logo Vinnie and Mags

Splinterlands Welcomes Fan-Favorite Characters Vinnie the Archivist and Mags During Winterfest Event

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splinterlands Welcomes Fan-Favorite Characters Vinnie the Archivist and Mags During Winterfest EventCommunity-driven storytelling meets exclusive in-game rewards and limited-time collectiblesPraetoria, December 21, 2025 – Splinterlands announced the official recognition and in-game debut of Vinnie the Archivist and Mags, original characters created by community member @bravetofu, as part of its annual Winterfest celebration.Beloved by players for their sharp humor, card-focused storytelling, and community-first creativity, Vinnie and Mags have become standout figures within the Splinterlands ecosystem. Their inclusion marks another milestone in Splinterlands’ commitment to celebrating community contributions and integrating them directly into the game experience.Celebrating Community CreativityVinnie the Archivist and Mags have built a loyal following through short-form video content that blends card breakdowns, lore exploration, and humor. Their work highlights real Splinterlands cards while making game mechanics approachable for both new and veteran players.Content featuring Vinnie and Mags is published across @bravetofu’s official channels, including:• X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/bravetofu • YouTube Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@bravetofu/shorts “Community-driven creativity is at the heart of Splinterlands,” said Blaze, the Chief Marketing Officer for Splinterlands. “Vinnie and Mags exemplify how player-created content can enrich the ecosystem, spark conversation, and welcome new players.”Meet the ArchivistsVinnie the ArchivistOnce a pit-fighter and now a traveling chronicler of Praetoria, Vinnie is a sturdy goblin who traded brute force for bold commentary. Outfitted with steampunk goggles and a regal crown, he documents heroes and monsters alike with fearless honesty. From pointed character commentary to mock interviews and deep card breakdowns, including highlights from Conclave Arcana, Vinnie turns lore and mechanics into memorable entertainment.Mags, the WhisperAt Vinnie’s side is Mags, his elven assistant and voice of reason. With whispered ASMR-style delivery and razor-sharp wit, Mags adds balance and personality to every segment while keeping discussions grounded and informative.Together, Vinnie and Mags produce content featuring card strategy highlights, lore-driven skits, community humor, lighthearted charity jokes, and seasonal celebrations.In-Game Recognition Through the Archivist CollectionTo recognize their impact, Splinterlands is introducing the Archivist Collection Airdrop Badges, which unlock exclusive cosmetic skins and will be part of future cosmetic releases. Vinnie and Mags officially join the game through this collection, launching alongside the Winterfest event.Winterfest Gift Boxes Now AvailableWinterfest has arrived in Splinterlands, bringing five tiers of Winterfest Gift Boxes packed with resources, skins, badges, packs, and more. Gift Boxes can be opened personally or gifted to others and are fully transferable, tradeable, and never expire.Availability:Winterfest Gift Boxes are available now through the final ranked season of the year, ending around December 31.Gift Boxes are purchased with Credits and appear in Inventory → Other.Players can purchase Winterfest Gift Boxes directly at:Each Gift Box includes valuable currencies such as Credits, GLINT, Energy, and Fortune Entries, packs depending on tier, two Winterfest Exclusive Skins, and Archivist Collection Airdrop Badges. Higher-tier boxes include Premium Archivist Badges and randomized reward tiers.The Archivist Collection DetailsWhispered Version – Mags BadgeEvery Winterfest Gift Box includes a Mags Badge enabling a future airdrop of Whispered skins. This badge unlocks five future exclusive skins: one Common, one Rare, one Epic, and two Legendary.Archived Version – Vin BadgeIncluded in Gift Boxes priced at fifty dollars and above, the Vin Badge enables future airdrops of Archived skins.Fifty dollar Gift Boxes include one Common or Rare Archived badge, randomized.One hundred dollar Gift Boxes include one Epic or Legendary Archived badge, randomized.Players who purchase two fifty dollar Gift Boxes will receive both the Common and Rare Archived versions. Purchasing three one hundred dollar Gift Boxes guarantees all three Epic and Legendary Archived versions.Winterfest Gift Box TiersThe $5 Fine Gift Box includes three Conclave Arcana Starter Packs, 500 Credits, one Mags Badge, two Winterfest Exclusive Skins, 10,000 GLINT, five Energy, and twenty Fortune Draw Entries.The $10 Ample Gift Box includes seven Conclave Arcana Starter Packs, 1,000 Credits, one Mags Badge, two Winterfest Exclusive Skins, 25,000 GLINT, ten Energy, and forty Fortune Draw Entries.The $25 Generous Gift Box includes a transferable Spellbook Promo Code valid through December 31, 2026, allowing buyers to choose between four Standard Packs or sixteen Starter Packs. Additional rewards include 2,500 Credits, one Mags Badge, two Winterfest Skins, 50,000 GLINT, twenty Energy, and sixty Fortune Draw Entries.The $50 Lavish Gift Box includes a choice of three Alchemy Packs, nine Standard Packs, or thirty-six Starter Packs, along with 5,000 Credits, one Mags Badge, one Premium Vin Badge redeemable for a Common or Rare Archived Skin, and two Winterfest Skins. Randomized reward tiers apply for GLINT, Energy, and Fortune Draw Entries.The $100 Magnificent Gift Box includes a choice of six Alchemy Packs, eighteen Standard Packs, three Legendary Packs, or seventy-two Starter Packs, plus 10,000 Credits, one Mags Badge, one Premium Vin Badge redeemable for an Epic or Legendary Archived Skin, and two Winterfest Skins. Enhanced randomized reward tiers apply for GLINT, Energy, and Fortune Draw Entries.Additional InformationAll Gift Boxes are transferable and do not expire. Splinterlands purchases packs included in Gift Boxes using team-owned DEC. If packs are unavailable, players receive DEC equivalent value. Randomized rewards apply independently across GLINT, Energy, and Fortune tiers.Celebrate Winterfest in SplinterlandsWinterfest is a limited-time seasonal event offering exclusive cosmetics, premium rewards, and community-driven collectibles. Players are encouraged to open Gift Boxes or share them with friends to spread holiday cheer throughout Praetoria.Contact: BlazeEmail: blaze@splinterlands.comAbout SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a leading blockchain-based digital collectible card game, combining strategy gameplay with true asset ownership. With a thriving global community and a commitment to player-driven innovation, Splinterlands continues to evolve the future of Web3 gaming.For more information, visit splinterlands.com.

