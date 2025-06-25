TRT 02 Rail-Base System Bracket TAS 100(A) -23 Setup ASTM D7147 Setup

Top Rack Successfully Completes Product Testing to ASTM D7147 and TAS 100(A)-23 Standards, Providing Added Value for Installers and Homeowners

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Rack Technology, Inc. (Top Rack) is pleased to announce the successful completion of product testing conducted independently by certified laboratories in Florida and Pennsylvania. These comprehensive evaluations confirm that TRT-02 Rail-Base meets the required performance and quality standards across key criteria from Florida State.The TAS 100(A)-23 Miami-Dade County Wind and Wind Driven Rain Resistance, ASTM D7147 Uplift and Shear Load Testing on the TRT-02 Solar Mounting Bracket-Rafter Mount and Deck Mount were conducted at Intertek B&C test facility in West Palm Beach, Florida and Intertek B&C test facility in York, Pennsylvania, two respected facilities known for rigorous standards and reliable data. Results from both labs validated our product’s durability, safety, and effectiveness under various simulated environmental conditions.“This successful testing marks a major milestone in our commitment to delivering trusted, high-performance solutions to our customers nationwide,” said Limin Huang, Head of Testing and Compliance at Top Rack Technology. “It also paves the way for expanded market adoption and regulatory compliance in multiple states.”The final reports from both labs are available upon request for partners, clients, and regulatory authorities.

