Katherine E. McComic Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women features Katherine E. McComic in its 2025 recognition, honoring her as a dynamic and deeply engaged real estate and land use attorney. Currently practicing at Rimon PC in Sacramento, Katherine is known for her legal precision, practical insight, and collaborative approach to complex real estate and land use matters, making her a trusted advisor across the state of California.Katherine specializes in navigating the political, regulatory, and transactional dimensions of real property acquisitions, dispositions, financing, land use, zoning, and development. She provides strategic counsel on commercial real estate transactions, entitlement processes, permitting, and essential community engagement. Her work emphasizes sustainability, long-term value, and practical outcomes that align with each client’s objectives, reflecting a careful balance between legal rigor and strategic vision.A graduate of Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Katherine focused on rhetoric, poetry, and persuasive communication, skills that continue to inform her professional approach. She earned her J.D. from Quinnipiac University School of Law on a full-tuition scholarship, balancing rigorous coursework with a full-time internship at the Economic Development Administration of the City of New Haven, where she honed her expertise in government and public policy.Her career spans both private practice and in-house counsel roles, where she has guided a wide spectrum of transactions—from property acquisition and development to leasing and environmental due diligence. Katherine’s experience in public affairs, including her tenure with Pacaso, sharpened her ability to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and build consensus among diverse stakeholders, further cementing her reputation as a strategic and skillful legal professional.Katherine is widely recognized for her collaborative and empathetic approach. She brings systems-level thinking and human-centered problem-solving to every engagement, ensuring that legal solutions are both practical and people-focused. She is actively involved in her professional community, serving on the Women in Leadership Advisory Board at the University of San Francisco School of Management, managing political campaigns, and volunteering for nonprofit causes.After relocating to Sacramento in 2023, Katherine embraced a bold career move that has resulted in significant personal and professional growth. Her influence in the community earned her a nomination by the American Heart Association to the 2026 Leaders of Impact class for the Greater Sacramento Area, reflecting her dedication to civic engagement and community leadership.Katherine attributes her success to clear communication, perseverance, and a commitment to purpose-driven work. She emphasizes the importance of knowing when to leave environments that no longer align with one’s well-being or professional goals, noting, “success at the expense of joy is worthless.” Her advice to young women entering the legal field is to cultivate patience, self-knowledge, and confidence in their unique strengths.Known for her agility, thoughtfulness, and unwavering dedication to collaboration, Katherine E. McComic continues to serve as a trusted advisor at the intersection of real estate, land use, and community impact. Her career embodies resilience, clarity of purpose, and a commitment to building strong, inspired communities, making her a standout leader in her field.Learn More about Katherine E. McComic:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/katherinee-mccomic or through Rimon PC, https://www.rimonlaw.com/team/katherine-mccomic/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

