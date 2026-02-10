Influential Women Spotlights Emily Scarpa, Emerging Leader Driving Excellence in Arts, Advocacy, and Administration

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Organizational Expertise with Community Engagement to Foster Impact Across Arts and Mental Health SectorsEmily Scarpa, a rising administrative professional and emerging leader in the arts, advocacy, and entertainment sectors, is making waves through her unique combination of corporate expertise, community involvement, and creative vision. Currently serving as an Office Manager and Administrative Assistant at Mintz Group in New York City, Emily brings years of experience supporting C-suite executives, managing complex operations, and delivering precise results in fast-paced environments.Known for her ambition, adaptability, and positive approach, Emily thrives in roles that demand collaboration, strong interpersonal skills, and meticulous attention to detail. Her work at Mintz Group spans assisting the legal team and Chief Legal Officer, managing projects, planning and reporting, and contributing to the company’s cross-admin functions and growth initiatives. Through each responsibility, Emily has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to learning, evolving, and embracing new opportunities—qualities she attributes to early training in acting, dance, and voice, which instilled confidence, presence, and adaptability.Beyond her corporate contributions, Emily is deeply engaged in the arts and community service. She serves on the Board of Directors for Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion, where she plays a key role in strategic planning, audience engagement, and advancing arts education across New York City. Additionally, she volunteers as an Advocacy Ambassador with NAMI-NYC, championing mental health awareness and public policy initiatives. Her dedication to service extends to other organizations, including New York Cares and Animal Haven, reflecting a commitment to causes ranging from arts and education to animal welfare and human rights.Emily’s educational background further underscores her leadership potential. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, where she actively participated in the Legend Yearbook, PACE Board, and AEM IN. Her professional trajectory includes supporting large-scale events such as the International Emmy Awards and the International Modeling and Talent Association, providing expertise in logistics, guest relations, and program coordination.A vocal advocate for empowering young women entering professional fields, Emily emphasizes self-belief, focus, and authenticity. “You don’t have to be the best at everything or compete with everyone around you—just give your best effort, work for yourself, and trust that you are doing your very best. Keep going, stay confident, and embrace your unique path,” she advises.The values most important to Emily in both her work and personal life center on growth, connection, and service. She loves staying active and creative—whether it’s going to the gym, baking her signature brownies, cooking dishes like risotto she is proud of, or traveling to experience new cultures and connect with people. By balancing personal passions with meaningful volunteer work and professional growth, Emily Scarpa continues to cultivate a life rooted in curiosity, compassion, and impact, creating spaces where creativity, advocacy, and positive influence can flourish.Learn More about Emily Scarpa:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/emily-scarpa Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

