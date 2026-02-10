Joy Begnaud Jaeger: Dedicated Community Organizer Championing Equity, Family Power, And Justice In Aurora

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Communities Through Education, Advocacy, and Creative LeadershipJoy Begnaud Jaeger is a committed Community Organizer, where she works closely with Black family leaders to advance educational equity and strengthen community power in Aurora, Colorado. With nearly two decades of experience in community engagement, education, and program leadership, Joy has become a respected advocate for families, educators, and students, dedicated to promoting racial justice and empowering communities to thrive.In her role in Colorado, Joy focuses on amplifying community voices, fostering collaboration, and ensuring families have the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed. Her work exemplifies a deep commitment to meaningful engagement, strategic leadership, and advocacy that puts families and community priorities at the forefront.Joy holds a Master of Arts Degree in Religious Studies from Loyola University New Orleans and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religion and Theatre from Coe College, where she received multiple awards for academic and artistic excellence. Before joining her current team, she spent over fourteen years serving in the Archdiocese of Denver, leading faith formation, arts education, and community-based initiatives across multiple parishes. Her roles as a lecturer, Director of Educational Programs, and Art & Education Director reflect her belief in the transformative power of learning, creativity, and expression.A longtime performing artist and vocal coach, Joy has been the lead vocalist for the Denver-based funk and soul band Thumpin’, where she also serves as President of Thumpin’ Music Inc. for more than 15 years. These experiences have strengthened her skills in leadership, team building, program management, and creative collaboration, bridging her professional, artistic, and community endeavors.Beyond her corporate and artistic work, Joy actively contributes to civic engagement. She serves on the Board of Directors for Omar D. Blair Charter School, Soul2Soul Sisters and participates as a member of the NAACP and the NCNW. These roles keep her closely connected to families, educators, organizers, and community partners, informing her advocacy and guiding her efforts to foster equity and opportunity.Joy attributes her success to her steadfast commitment to advocacy, community, and collaboration. She emphasizes the importance of deep listening, relationship-building, and collective action, noting that working alongside Black families and students strengthens both individual and community power. Her leadership style is grounded in empathy, accountability, and a dedication to creating environments where all voices are valued.The values that guide Joy’s life—both professionally and personally—center on creativity, connection, and justice. As a songwriter, journaler, and theatre practitioner, she integrates creativity and expression into everything she does. Joy loves dancing, exploring diverse cuisines, and engaging in ongoing spiritual study, practices that keep her grounded, authentic, and open-hearted.At the core of her professional mission is the belief that every child deserves a high-quality education. Joy prioritizes supporting families, cultivating strong teams, and fostering environments where collaboration, care, and empowerment are central. She also emphasizes the importance of mental health, believing that caring for emotional and spiritual well-being allows individuals to engage fully with themselves and their communities.Whether organizing in community spaces, performing on stage, or mentoring emerging leaders, Joy Begnaud Jaeger brings creativity, empathy, and a steadfast commitment to justice to every endeavor. Through her work as a Community Organizer and her broader leadership in arts and civic engagement, she continues to inspire meaningful change, amplify voices, and empower communities across Aurora and beyond.Learn More about Joy Begnaud Jaeger:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/joy-jaeger Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

