Influential Women: Margaret Alston, PT, PhD, Morgan State University Professor Leading The Way In Allied Health

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Excellence in Education: Dr. Margaret Alston’s Lasting Impact on the Next Generation of Healthcare LeadersMargaret Alston, PT, PhD, a distinguished educator and healthcare professional, is making waves in the field of allied health education at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. With over 43 years of dedicated experience, Dr. Alston is not only shaping the future of healthcare through her role as an Associate Professor and Coordinator of the Pre-Professional Allied Health Track, but she is also an inspiring mentor and advocate for students pursuing careers in healthcare.Dr. Alston has been instrumental in building the Pre-Professional Allied Health Track from the ground up, providing students with the essential skills and knowledge required to thrive in a variety of allied health careers. Her comprehensive approach to education encompasses curriculum development, teaching multiple courses each semester, and leading research teams, all of which reflect her unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the success of her students.Dr. Alston’s journey into healthcare began with a Degree in Physical Education, where she honed her skills in teaching swimming and working with children, which ignited her passion for supporting young learners. She expanded her expertise by earning a Master of Science in Pediatric Neurology from Temple University, followed by a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Iowa, focusing on clinical development, anatomy, and corrective practice. Her ability to lead students from foundational knowledge to advanced clinical readiness has earned her respect and admiration within the academic community.In addition to her academic responsibilities, Dr. Alston actively participates in numerous professional and community organizations, including the American Physical Therapy Association and BASH, while also serving as a University Marshal. Her dedication to student advocacy, program leadership, and community engagement has established her as a trusted leader, committed to providing access, preparation, and inspiration for the healthcare professionals of tomorrow.The core values that guide Dr. Alston include dedication, lifelong learning, and the importance of balancing professional excellence with family and personal passions. She is also an avid advocate for health, sports, and creating meaningful experiences through travel and shared activities.As Dr. Margaret Alston continues her journey at Morgan State University, her influence will undoubtedly shape the next generation of healthcare leaders, ensuring a brighter future for the healthcare profession.Learn More about Dr. Margaret Alston:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/margaret-alston or through her profile on Morgan State University’s website, https://www.morgan.edu/school-of-community-health-and-policy/about/margaret-alston Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.