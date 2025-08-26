Rebecca Harwood Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly spotlights Rebecca Harwood in its 2025 recognition, honoring her as an accomplished operations leader with over a decade of experience driving cross-functional success in the customer service software industry. With expertise spanning product, marketing, and sales operations, Rebecca has cultivated a comprehensive understanding of how strategy, people, and systems intersect to scale organizations efficiently. Currently serving as a Sales Operations Manager at Freshworks, she is known for streamlining workflows, implementing impactful tools, and building high-trust teams that excel in complex environments.Rebecca’s academic background reflects her diverse talents and commitment to continuous learning. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Culinary Arts and Chef Training from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago, complementing her Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from Ashford University. In addition, she is a Certified Scrum Product Owner(CSPO) through Scrum Alliance, equipping her with advanced skills in agile project management and cross-functional collaboration.Passionate about guiding teams through change, Rebecca is celebrated for championing operational clarity and designing processes that empower employees to perform at their best. Her career is distinguished by a rare combination of structure and empathy, allowing her to thrive in fast-paced corporate settings while also making meaningful contributions to community and volunteer initiatives. Whether innovating internally or mentoring colleagues through organizational transformation, Rebecca brings strategic insight and practical solutions to every challenge she undertakes.Rebecca credits her success to a strong internal drive and the steadfast support of those who have believed in her along the way. Family remains the cornerstone of her personal and professional life, grounding her, motivating her, and serving as a constant reminder of what truly matters. Her dedication to people, process, and purpose continues to set her apart as a leader committed to driving positive change in every environment she touches.Learn More about Rebecca Harwood:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/rebecca-harwood Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

