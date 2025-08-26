COUGAR Unveils Stryder Ergonomic Chair, Defensor S Gaming Chair, and Ultimus Pro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

TAINAN, TAIWAN, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COUGAR, a global leader in PC cases, gaming furniture, peripherals, tech lifestyle, and esports solutions, proudly unveils its end–of–summer lineup: the Stryder, the Defensor S and the Ultimus Pro. This lineup focuses on where gaming, creative and productivity spaces overlap in an increasingly compressed physical world alongside an ever-expanding digital one. The Stryder is COUGAR’s most accessible ergonomic chair, fusing modern lifestyle design with health-prioritized comfort for work, play, and everything in between. The Defensor S gaming chair features the revolutionary PushBack Advanced Lumbar Support System, esports-tested 4D armrests, and is upholstered in premium leather-like fabric. The Ultimus Pro is a next-generation, wireless–enabled mechanical keyboard engineered for gamers, creators, and professionals demanding versatility, durability, and performance.Stryder - Ergonomic Highback Chair Designed for Hybrid Spaces.Work, play, and everything in between: the Stryder is COUGAR’s most accessible ergonomic chair for people who do it all, supporting the rhythm of modern life where work and leisure intersect. The Stryder features a large ergonomic seat and an extra-wide adjustable headrest to accommodate a wide range of body types and postures, while a contoured lumbar zone maintains posture and alignment. The multi-density foam seat is engineered for balanced comfort — plush where you want it, firm where you need it. Flip-up armrests add adaptability, clearing instant space for freer movement or closer desk access and noise-reducing casters keep movement quietWith a silhouette more in line with modern lifestyle furniture, it’s ideal for home offices, shared spaces, or creative setups where productivity and casual gaming coexist.The Stryder comes in Black, Gray and White, and will be available starting this October at US$129 (Black and Gray) and US$139 (White).● Learn more at https://cougargaming.com/products/chairs/stryder/ ● Download Stryder visual assetsDefensor S – Gaming Chair with Advanced Adjustable Lumbar SupportThe Defensor S is built to protect the back and sustain comfort through extended sessions. At its core is the PushBack Advanced Lumbar Support System, which fine-tunes the pressure on the lower back to maintain natural spinal alignment and relieve strain over time. Its seat has been reworked to be deeper and wider, distributing weight more evenly while offering greater stability across a variety of sitting styles.Premium comfort continues with high-density molding foam that conforms to the body, paired with a magnetic memory foam neck pillow that adjusts to exact preferences. The 4D folding armrests, initially developed and first tested in esports , can shift or fold away entirely for maximum freedom of movement, while optional velvet sleeves add softness. Upholstered in breathable leather-like fabric that resists wear yet feels supple to the touch, the Defensor S balances durability with a premium, organic feel. A steel base with oversized wheels provides lasting strength, complemented by a convenient back pocket for storage.The Defensor S comes in Army Green, Navy Blue, and Jet Gray, and will be available starting this October at US$329.● Learn more at https://cougargaming.com/products/chairs/defensor-s/ Ultimus Pro – A Multi-Device Mechanical Keyboard Built for Gaming, Creation, and Everyday ControlThe Ultimus Pro is built for seamless multitasking across every platform in any one given setup. With multi-device connectivity, it can link up to five devices simultaneously via wired, 2.4GHz wireless, or Bluetooth, allowing instant transitions with dedicated quick-switch keys. Its 98% layout condenses the full functionality of a standard keyboard into a more compact footprint, maximizing desk space without sacrificing usability.Inside, hot-swappable pre-lubed mechanical switches deliver smooth travel and rapid actuation, paired with durable PBT doubleshot keycaps that resist shine while retaining a textured feel. Multiple layers of sound-dampening foam refine the typing experience with a quieter touch, while two-stage adjustable feet ensure personalized ergonomics. With up to 380 hours of battery life, integrated cable management, and full customization through COUGAR UIX software, the Ultimus Pro sets a new standard for peak functionality across all the terminals of a digital life.The Ultimus Pro comes in Black and White, and will be available starting this October at US$49.● Learn more at https://cougargaming.com/products/keyboards/ultimus-pro/ *Pricing and availability may vary slightly between regions. Check out COUGAR Amazon Europe, Amazon US and where to buy hereABOUT COUGARCOUGAR was founded in 2007 by a passionate team of engineers and gamers, who shared a vision of a new, ultimate gaming experience. At Cougar, we understand what it is to play, which is why we’re serious about gear: from bleeding-edge PC components and peripherals, to chairs and desks, we’re all about giving you what you need to take your game to the next level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.