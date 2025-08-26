Integration of LodgIQ Revenue Management System with Host PMS, Offering an AI-Powered Solution to Hoteliers Worldwide

Smarter Revenue Management – LodgIQ's Solution Now Integrated with Host PMS

New Integration Delivers Automated, Data-Driven Pricing to Streamline Revenue Management for Host Hotel Systems Global Portfolio

Host Hotel Systems has set the standard for operational excellence, and we’re proud to partner with them to deliver advanced revenue optimization to their global network.” — Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ, a leading provider of AI-powered revenue management solutions, today announced the successful integration of its LodgIQ Revenue Management System (RMS) with the Property Management System from Host Hotel Systems (Host PMS). This collaboration enables more than 1,800 hotels in fifteen countries, currently using Host’s technology, to leverage LodgIQ’s dynamic, data-driven pricing and automation to maximize revenue, improve operational efficiency, and stay competitive in rapidly changing markets.The integration allows Host’s PMS to send real-time hotel performance and market data directly to LodgIQ, where it is analyzed alongside key external factors such as competitor rates, local events, and weather patterns. LodgIQ’s algorithms then generate optimal rate recommendations, which are seamlessly pushed back to Host’s PMS. The PMS automatically updates room rates across all sales channels, including hotel websites and OTAs, ensuring each property achieves the best possible pricing for every room, every day.“Host Hotel Systems has set the standard for operational excellence, and we’re proud to partner with them to deliver advanced revenue optimization to their global network,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ. “Together, we’re enabling hotels to unlock the full potential of their data, ensuring they always have the right rate, at the right time, and for every channel.”By automating the rate adjustment process, the integration reduces manual workloads for hotel teams and eliminates guesswork from pricing strategies. Hotels benefit from increased accuracy in rate setting, improved response times to market shifts, and enhanced competitiveness. These efficiencies can enable properties to achieve stronger revenue performance while freeing up staff to focus on core operations.“This integration can transform how hotels approach revenue management,” added Vincent Ramelli. “The ability to automate and optimize pricing in real time, backed by robust data analysis, empowers our hotel partners to focus on delivering guest experiences while driving higher profitability.”Host Hotel Systems’ extensive client base spans a diverse range of markets, making the integration with LodgIQ RMS a strategic asset for both independent properties and hotel groups. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and delivering measurable business impact through technology. For more information, visit www.lodgiq.com or www.hostpms.com About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is a leading AI-enabled revenue management platform for the hospitality industry, transforming data integration and decision-making for hotel commercial teams. Our platform consolidates Revenue, Sales, and Marketing data, providing insights into market trends and consumer behaviors for strategic, data-driven decisions. LodgIQ offers a real-time, comprehensive view of key metrics, enhancing room rate adjustments, marketing campaigns, and sales strategies. Committed to optimizing operations and maximizing revenue, LodgIQ is the essential tool for unified commercial strategies in hospitality. Currently working with over 550 hotels, LodgIQ’s products combine sophisticated machine learning with an intuitive and powerful user interface, delivering advanced recommendations and actionable analytics. LodgIQ is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City, and Bangalore. For more information visit https://lodgiq.com/

