INDIGO Biosciences Launches Melanocortin Receptor Reporter Assay Family

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leader in cell-based assay solutions, has announced the launch of its complete Melanocortin Receptor (MCR) Reporter Assay family, including MC1R, MC2R, MC3R, MC4R, and MC5R assays. This suite of assays provides researchers with a powerful toolkit to explore melanocortin receptor biology, enabling the discovery and optimization of new therapeutic agents targeting metabolic disorders, inflammatory diseases, pigmentation conditions, and more.

“The melanocortin receptor family plays a critical role in diverse physiological processes such as energy homeostasis, immune response regulation, adrenal function, and skin pigmentation,” said Dr. Jack Vanden Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. “By offering the family of MCR reporter assays, INDIGO empowers researchers to investigate drug candidates across all five receptor subtypes, facilitating both selective and broad-spectrum therapeutic strategies.”

Melanocortin receptors are G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) activated by melanocortin peptides, with each subtype having distinct tissue distribution and physiological function. For example, MC4R is involved in appetite regulation and body weight control, MC1R mediates skin and hair pigmentation, and MC2R is essential for adrenal steroidogenesis. Dysregulation of these receptors has been linked to obesity, adrenal disorders, inflammatory diseases, and pigmentary conditions, making them valuable targets in drug discovery.

INDIGO’s MCR assay family enables researchers to evaluate the pharmacological activity of compounds on each receptor subtype. Screening against the full MCR family helps identify receptor subtype selectivity or cross-reactivity, critical factors for minimizing off-target effects and optimizing therapeutic efficacy. This comprehensive approach can be particularly important for GPCR-targeted drug programs, where unintended receptor activation or inhibition can lead to unwanted physiological effects.

“At INDIGO, our mission is to provide researchers with high-quality tools that accelerate the development of innovative therapies,” added Vanden Heuvel. “Our MCR family of reporter assays not only streamlines the screening process but also produces data with the sensitivity, reliability, and reproducibility our customers depend on.”

Each all-inclusive MCR assay kit includes cryopreserved, optimized reporter cells; media for recovering the cells and diluting test samples; a reference compound; luciferase detection reagent; a cell culture–ready assay plate; and a detailed protocol. INDIGO’s MCR assays are available in 96-well and 3×32-well formats, with bulk reagent options for high-throughput screening. INDIGO also offers MCR assay services, delivering high-quality data without requiring extensive in-house resources. For more information about INDIGO’s Melanocortin Receptor (MCR) Reporter Assay family and other products and services, visit www.indigobiosciences.com

INDIGO Biosciences is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays for nuclear receptors, GPCRs, cytokine receptors, growth factor receptors, and more. INDIGO offers reporter cell lines and all-inclusive assay kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of applications including drug discovery, environmental toxicology, academic/governmental research, and regulatory compliance. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services. Learn more at indigobiosciences.com.

