INDIGO Biosciences Launches Stable Reporter Cell Lines for Drug Discovery and Toxicology Research

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a global leader in cell-based assay solutions, announced today a significant expansion to its product portfolio with the launch of proprietary Stable Reporter Cell Lines. INDIGO’s new Stable Reporter Cell Lines are an industry-leading tool for long-term drug discovery projects and provide researchers with a new powerful, consistent, and scalable solution for studying receptor activity, signaling pathways, and compound interactions.

“Our customers rely on INDIGO Biosciences for high-quality, reproducible data,” said Fred Marroni, President and CEO. “By adding Stable Reporter Cell Lines to our portfolio, researchers can now use INDIGO’s trusted scientific platform to conduct long-term research studies from compound evaluation to clinical studies through manufacturing quality control. The launch of our Stable Reporter Cell Lines is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering what our customers want—innovative, industry-leading assay solutions that accelerate drug discovery.”

Seamless Integration with INDIGO’s Ready-to-Use Reporter Assay Kits
INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Lines complement the company’s ready-to-use Reporter Assay Kits, providing researchers with the flexibility to choose the right tool for their specific research needs. Scientists can leverage INDIGO’s all-inclusive, ready-to-use assay kits when they require an easy-to-use, highly reproducible system for rapid compound screening and functional analysis. Alternatively, researchers looking to perform long-term or high-throughput studies can now use INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Lines to obtain consistent, reproducible data.

Advancing Research with Reporter Cell Lines
INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Lines are designed for researchers studying nuclear receptors, GPCRs, and other signaling pathways critical to drug development. “INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Lines are engineered to offer the same signaling pathways as those found in our ready-to-use-kits,” said Andrew Woodman, INDIGO’s Laboratory Director. “This makes them a logical choice for researchers when transitioning into long-term studies.” INDIGO’s new Stable Reporter Cell Line platform streamlines workflows, making high-throughput screening more efficient. Additionally, they offer broad assay compatibility, allowing seamless integration with INDIGO’s all-inclusive assay kits for comprehensive receptor analysis.

A New Era of Flexibility in Drug Discovery
INDIGO’s expansion into Stable Reporter Cell Lines underscores its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the life sciences industry. These cell lines offer a flexible and scalable solution for researchers conducting lead optimization and compound profiling, mechanistic and functional studies, toxicology and safety assessments, and pharmacokinetics and ADME research.

Michael Gardner
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
+1 814-234-1919
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

INDIGO Biosciences Launches Stable Reporter Cell Lines for Drug Discovery and Toxicology Research

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michael Gardner
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
+1 814-234-1919
Company/Organization
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
3006 Research Drive, Suite A1
State College, Pennsylvania, 16801
United States
+1 814-234-1919
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

INDIGO Biosciences is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays for nuclear receptors, GPCRs, cytokine receptors, growth factor receptors, and more. INDIGO offers reporter cell lines and all-inclusive assay kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of applications including drug discovery, environmental toxicology, academic/governmental research, and regulatory compliance. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services. Learn more at indigobiosciences.com.

indigobiosciences.com

More From This Author
INDIGO Biosciences Launches Stable Reporter Cell Lines for Drug Discovery and Toxicology Research
INDIGO Biosciences Celebrates 20 Years of Scientific Excellence
INDIGO Biosciences Launches Dopamine Receptor D1 Reporter Assay for Neurological and Psychiatric Research
View All Stories From This Author