INDIGO Biosciences Launches Stable Reporter Cell Lines for Drug Discovery and Toxicology Research
STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a global leader in cell-based assay solutions, announced today a significant expansion to its product portfolio with the launch of proprietary Stable Reporter Cell Lines. INDIGO’s new Stable Reporter Cell Lines are an industry-leading tool for long-term drug discovery projects and provide researchers with a new powerful, consistent, and scalable solution for studying receptor activity, signaling pathways, and compound interactions.
“Our customers rely on INDIGO Biosciences for high-quality, reproducible data,” said Fred Marroni, President and CEO. “By adding Stable Reporter Cell Lines to our portfolio, researchers can now use INDIGO’s trusted scientific platform to conduct long-term research studies from compound evaluation to clinical studies through manufacturing quality control. The launch of our Stable Reporter Cell Lines is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering what our customers want—innovative, industry-leading assay solutions that accelerate drug discovery.”
Seamless Integration with INDIGO’s Ready-to-Use Reporter Assay Kits
INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Lines complement the company’s ready-to-use Reporter Assay Kits, providing researchers with the flexibility to choose the right tool for their specific research needs. Scientists can leverage INDIGO’s all-inclusive, ready-to-use assay kits when they require an easy-to-use, highly reproducible system for rapid compound screening and functional analysis. Alternatively, researchers looking to perform long-term or high-throughput studies can now use INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Lines to obtain consistent, reproducible data.
Advancing Research with Reporter Cell Lines
INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Lines are designed for researchers studying nuclear receptors, GPCRs, and other signaling pathways critical to drug development. “INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Lines are engineered to offer the same signaling pathways as those found in our ready-to-use-kits,” said Andrew Woodman, INDIGO’s Laboratory Director. “This makes them a logical choice for researchers when transitioning into long-term studies.” INDIGO’s new Stable Reporter Cell Line platform streamlines workflows, making high-throughput screening more efficient. Additionally, they offer broad assay compatibility, allowing seamless integration with INDIGO’s all-inclusive assay kits for comprehensive receptor analysis.
A New Era of Flexibility in Drug Discovery
INDIGO’s expansion into Stable Reporter Cell Lines underscores its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the life sciences industry. These cell lines offer a flexible and scalable solution for researchers conducting lead optimization and compound profiling, mechanistic and functional studies, toxicology and safety assessments, and pharmacokinetics and ADME research.
