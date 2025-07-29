INDIGO Biosciences Expands Alternative Species Portfolio with Six New Receptor Assays for Cross-Species Drug Screening

About

INDIGO Biosciences is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays for nuclear receptors, GPCRs, cytokine receptors, growth factor receptors, and more. INDIGO offers reporter cell lines and all-inclusive assay kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of applications including drug discovery, environmental toxicology, academic/governmental research, and regulatory compliance. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services. Learn more at indigobiosciences.com.

indigobiosciences.com