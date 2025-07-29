INDIGO Biosciences Expands Alternative Species Portfolio with Six New Receptor Assays for Cross-Species Drug Screening

Pig PGR Agonist Graph

Pig Assay Joins Industry-Leading Catalog, Supporting Translational and Comparative Research

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a global leader in cell-based assay solutions, announced today the expansion of its alternative species line with the launch of six new luciferase-based reporter assays: Dog Progesterone Receptor (PGR), Dog Androgen Receptor (AR), Dog Glucocorticoid Receptor (GR), Dog Mineralocorticoid Receptor (MR), Rat Mineralocorticoid (MR), and Pig Progesterone Receptor (PGR). These additions support researchers in translational and comparative pharmacology by enabling species-specific screening for drug development and safety testing.

“We’re excited to expand our catalog with these new species-specific assays,” said Fred Marroni, CEO of INDIGO Biosciences. “INDIGO is committed to providing the tools researchers need. These additions are a direct response to our customers' needs and further solidify INDIGO’s role as a partner in cross-species research.”

Each of the six new assays offers researchers access to species-specific receptor profiling tools essential for understanding differential drug responses across mammals. The Dog AR, GR, MR, and PGR assays enhance INDIGO’s canine offering, supporting drug development and comparative endocrine research. The Rat MR assay builds on INDIGO’s extensive rodent lineup, providing a critical tool for preclinical screening models. Among the six new assays, the Pig PGR assay represents a milestone as INDIGO’s first porcine receptor assay. “Adding a pig receptor to our catalog opens new doors for researchers working with porcine models,” said Andrew Woodman, Laboratory Director. “Given pigs’ physiological similarities to humans, the Pig PGR assay is a valuable tool to understand species differences in receptor activity that can affect drug safety and efficacy.”

These alternative species kits come as all-inclusive, ready-to-use solutions designed for ease-of-use and data reproducibility. They are also available as INDIGO-performed screening services as well as reporter cell lines for researchers requiring custom assay formats or long-term studies. INDIGO offers a comprehensive catalog of alternative species receptor assays, empowering researchers to make informed decisions during drug development and toxicological evaluations.

INDIGO Biosciences Expands Alternative Species Portfolio with Six New Receptor Assays for Cross-Species Drug Screening

INDIGO Biosciences is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays for nuclear receptors, GPCRs, cytokine receptors, growth factor receptors, and more. INDIGO offers reporter cell lines and all-inclusive assay kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of applications including drug discovery, environmental toxicology, academic/governmental research, and regulatory compliance. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services. Learn more at indigobiosciences.com.

