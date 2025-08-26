Vertikal6 Transforms IT Onboarding for D’Ambra Construction

“The difference was night and day… we never felt alone,” says EVP Daria D’Ambra

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D’Ambra Construction turned to Vertikal6 for help with IT headaches. The result? A smooth onboarding to the elevate™ Foundations Managed Services platform, proving why Vertikal6 is known for fast responses, clear communication, and support that puts people first.D’Ambra Construction had grown frustrated with IT partners who left new hires waiting, issues unresolved, and projects stalled. When it came time to choose again, only two essentials mattered: communication and responsiveness.“The difference was night and day,” said Daria D’Ambra, Executive Vice President of D’Ambra Construction. “We’d grown used to being left in the dark—delays, missed details, and waiting forever for help. With Vertikal6, it was the opposite—clear planning, flawless communication, and an organized process that changed everything. We never felt alone.”That sense of confidence was fueled by Vertikal6’s structured onboarding process, which includes pre-transition planning, detailed documentation, and proactive communication. Teams are assigned before onboarding begins, goals are clearly set, and clients are supported by both remote experts and onsite engineers when needed.This new partnership with Vertikal6 enables D’Ambra to address key IT challenges including:• Cost predictability and strategic alignment - helping them replace unpredictable break/fix expenses with scalable services while ensuring IT decisions directly support long-term growth and operational efficiency.• Minimizing Downtime & Delays - Technology downtime directly impacts job site schedules, costing time and money. Vertikal6’s proactive monitoring and 24/7 support reduce disruptions, keeping projects on track.• Futureproofing & Strategic IT Alignment – acting as a strategic technology advisor, helping D’Ambra evolve their IT maturity, plan upgrades, and align technology decisions with business growth.Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6, highlighted the company’s philosophy - “Our elevate™ Managed Services aren’t just about fixing IT problems—they’re about empowering organizations to succeed. We put structure, planning, and people-first communication at the center of every engagement. That’s what makes onboarding seamless and builds the foundation for long-term success.”“Most IT providers focus on problems,” said Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6. “We focus on potential. Our elevate™ platform makes onboarding seamless from the moment clients realize technology can be their biggest advantage.”“The level of detail blew us away,” said D’Ambra , “From AI-driven notes to proactive planning, the transition wasn’t just smooth—it was strategic. The whole team was aligned and focused on making our employees successful.”Looking forward, D’Ambra Construction sees managed services as a driver of operational maturity and growth. “We want our business to run as smoothly as Vertikal6 runs theirs. With their support, we’re confident we can evolve our technology without hesitation, improve workflow, and give employees the confidence to work smarter,” D’Ambra said.Norberg concluded, “At Vertikal6, our mission is to turn IT into a strategic advantage, not a frustration. With elevate™, we deliver more than support—we deliver stability, scalability, security, and strategy. By focusing on responsiveness and seamless onboarding, we remove the headaches so organizations like D’Ambra Construction can focus on what they do best. That’s how a managed services provider becomes more than a vendor—it becomes a true strategic partner.”“Our mission is simple: turn IT into a strategic advantage, not a frustration,” Norberg concluded. “With elevate™, we deliver stability, security, and strategy—so clients like D’Ambra Construction can focus on what they do best.”About D’Ambra ConstructionD’Ambra Construction, founded in the early 1970s, operates across four major divisions—Highway Construction, Site Development, Utility Construction, and Paving—and employs approximately 160 professionals. D’Ambra Construction is committed to delivering every project with confidence, quality, and integrity. By combining decades of experience with a culture of craftsmanship and accountability, we provide innovative construction solutions that strengthen communities, support growth, and stand the test of time.About Vertikal6Vertikal6 is a premier technology partner delivering enterprise-class IT solutions with exceptional ownership and care. We transform businesses through our comprehensive process: onboarding, discovery, planning, execution, empowerment, and continuous optimization. Our team brings enterprise-level expertise to organizations of all sizes, with more ITIL-certified professionals than competitors and experience managing environments from 30 to 5,000 desktops. As a full-service technology partner, we offer managed services, cybersecurity & consulting, custom software development, website development, and digital marketing in a unified approach that addresses your complete business technology needs. From strategic road mapping with a 3-year horizon to quarterly reviews using our 175-point best practices assessment, Vertikal6 elevates your technology maturity and transforms IT from a cost center to a strategic advantage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.