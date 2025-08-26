*Updated w/ Additional Case Closures* MPD Makes an Arrest in Multiple Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in multiple offenses.
On Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 9:35 p.m. the suspect approached the victim in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspect snatched property from the victim and fled the scene. The case was investigated by the Third District’s Detective Unit.
CCN: 25088212
On Saturday, August 23, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 61-year-old Ronnie Bryant, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch). The detectives’ investigation also led to the closure of all the cases below:
- Burglary One: Thursday, May 15, 2025, in the 2400 block of Virgina Avenue Northwest CCN: 25071776
- Theft Two: Thursday, June 5, 2025, in the 1200 block of 22nd Street Northwest CCN: 25084980
- Burglary Two of an Establishment: Thursday, June 12, 2025, in the 500 block of 23rd Street Northwest CCN: 25105381
- Burglary Two of an Establishment: Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in the 500 block of 23rd Street Northwest. CCN: 25095448
- Burglary Two of an Establishment: Monday, August 18, 2025, in the 1200 block of 5th Street Northeast. CCN: 25125753
- Theft Two and Unlawful Entry: Saturday, August 23, 2025, in the 800 block of Mt. Veron Place Northwest. CCN: 25128591
