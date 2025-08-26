Cluster POS: 15 Years Proudly Canadian, Serving 3,000 Merchants Nationwide.

Cluster POS reaffirms its commitment to support Canadian businesses

Being proudly Canadian isn’t just about identity, it’s about giving businesses tools built for their realities” — David Lafleur, Senior VP

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cluster POS , a leader in hospitality technology and payment solutions, is proud to celebrate 15 years in business while serving close to 3,000 Canadian merchants. At a time when trade tensions and tariffs are reshaping global business, Cluster is reaffirming its commitment to keeping technology and payments Canadian.With software designed in Canada, headquarters in Montreal, and payment processing that keeps transactions within the country, Cluster offers businesses a practical way to keep both their POS and payment tech local.“Being proudly Canadian isn’t just about identity, it’s about giving businesses tools built for their realities — bilingual support, compliance with local regulations, and service teams who understand the market. We’re also proud to offer additional incentives for Canadian merchants who choose to move away from U.S. providers, keeping their technology and payments closer to home,” said David Lafleur, Senior VP, Cluster POS.By choosing Cluster, Canadian merchants avoid cross-border costs and uncertainty, while supporting jobs and innovation at home — without compromising on world-class technology.About Cluster POSCluster POS is a Canadian leader in hospitality technology and payment solutions. Founded and headquartered in Montreal, the company has been empowering restaurants, bars, hotels, and retailers nationwide for 15 years. From point-of-sale systems to payment processing, Cluster delivers technology built for Canadian businesses, by Canadians.

