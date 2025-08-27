Long Range Radar Systems Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Long Range Radar Systems Market?

The market size for long-range radar systems has witnessed robust growth in recent years. The market, which was at $6.78 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $7.18 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historical period is a result of factors such as a surge in demand for state-of-the-art surveillance systems, increased use of long-range radar in self-driving vehicles, escalating investments in missile defence systems, intensifying concerns over maritime security and naval enhancement plans, and rising geo-political tensions and cross-border disputes.

A substantial surge in the market size of long-range radar systems is expected over the coming years. The expected growth rate is 5.6% per annum, with the market's value projected to reach $8.93 billion by 2029. Several factors contribute to this prediction, such as increased air traffic requiring efficient air traffic control systems, the escalating use of radar systems for satellite tracking and space surveillance, a growing call for early warning systems, upticks in urban security efforts, and a heightened need for precise long-distance monitoring capabilities. Future trends predicting the growth include progress in phased array radar technology, enhancements in solid-state radar systems technology, advances in gallium nitride semiconductor materials, the merging of long-range radar with unmanned systems, and improvements in digital signal processing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Long Range Radar Systems Global Market Growth?

The upward trend in geopolitical tensions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for long-range radar systems in the future. These tensions encompass political, economic, or military strains among nations or regions, leading to potential instability or conflict. Such tensions, specifically those arising due to boundary disputes, can result in diplomatically strained relations and possible conflict when nations vie for land or maritime borders. Long-range radar systems play a crucial role in enhancing a nation's security and strategic awareness by offering early detection of threats and surveillance capacities, assisting countries in strategically responding to escalating geopolitical tensions. For example, Euronews SA, a television network based in France, reported in January 2025 that global conflicts had escalated in 2024, with political violence witnessing a 25% increase compared to 2023. This affected one in every eight individuals, causing approximately 223,000 deaths, alongside a surge of 37% in overall fatalities. Consequently, the escalation in geopolitical tensions is contributing to the expansion of the long-range radar systems market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Long Range Radar Systems Market?

Major players in the Long Range Radar Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• NEC Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Long Range Radar Systems Market?

Industry giants in the long-range radar systems sector are concentrating on innovating cutting-edge technologies, such as smart border surveillance radar systems, to boost national safety and threat detection competencies. Smart border surveillance radar systems are refined radar methodologies that incorporate real-time tracking, AI, and sensor fusion to supervise and safeguard national frontiers by identifying unauthorized crossings over extended ranges. For instance, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., a tech firm from the UK, rolled out the B422LR, the most extensive range radar system, in June 2025. This state-of-the-art radar can detect a human being at up to 15 kilometers, consuming merely 4 watts of power, enabling precocious threat detection and considerable cost-effectiveness for border security measures. It offers 360-degree electronic scanning devoid of any moving components, boosting dependability and-making it optimal for use in isolated, non-grid localities. Occupying up to 707 square kilometers, this system runs efficiently on solar energy and does not necessitate forced air cooling.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Long Range Radar Systems Market Report?

The long range radar systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Frequency-Modulated Continuous-Wave Radar, Pulse Radar, Doppler Radar, Monopulse Radar, Phased Array Radar

2) By Technology: High-Resolution Radar, Millimeter Wave Radar, Long Wave Radar, Ultra-Wideband Radar, Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave Radar

3) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Maritime, Industrial

4) By End Use: Civil, Commercial, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Frequency-Modulated Continuous-Wave (FMCW) Radar: Linear Frequency-Modulated Continuous-Wave (FMCW) Radar, Non-Linear Frequency-Modulated Continuous-Wave (FMCW) Radar

2) By Pulse Radar: Short Pulse Radar, Long Pulse Radar

3) By Doppler Radar: Continuous Wave Doppler Radar, Pulsed Doppler Radar

4) By Monopulse Radar: Conical Scan Monopulse Radar, Sequential Lobing Monopulse Radar

5) By Phased Array Radar: Passive Phased Array Radar, Active Phased Array Radar

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Long Range Radar Systems Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Long Range Radar Systems, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. It's expected that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report includes data for various regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

