Online Shopping Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Online Shopping Market Through 2025?

The size of the online shopping market has seen a swift expansion in the recent past. It is projected to escalate from $5,630.81 billion in 2024 to $6,251.28 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors such as enhanced internet accessibility, increase in the use of smartphones, burgeoning customer confidence, the surge of e-commerce platforms, and uptick in urbanization have contributed to the growth during the historical period.

In the coming years, the market size of online shopping is anticipated to witness swift growth, expanding to $9,393.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The rise during the projected period is driven by factors such as increasing use of artificial intelligence and tools for customization, more and more available subscription services, the surge in the digital native populace, extended availability of voice and visual search tools, as well as growing inclination towards cashless payments. Key trends foreseen in this upcoming period encompass developments in eco-friendly packaging and delivery systems, the blend of omnichannel retailing, originality in visualizing products, enhancements in eco-conscious logistics for long-term sustainability and advancements in drone and robot-assisted delivery methods.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Online Shopping Market?

The growth of the online shopping sector is anticipated to be propelled by the rising prevalence of internet connectivity. Internet connectivity implies the capacity of gadgets to connect and interact via the internet, leveraging diverse networks and technologies. The escalation of internet connectivity mainly stems from the expansion of mobile networks that offer broader, more affordable online service access, particularly in remote and under-represented regions. Internet connectivity amplifies the online shopping experience by enabling swift and uninterrupted access to e-commerce platforms, thus making it easier for users to explore and buy products at any time and from any place. It facilitates real-time updates, secure transactions, and fluid communication, thereby enhancing the entire shopping experience. To illustrate, per the International Telecommunication Union headquartered in Switzerland, a United Nations specialist agency, the tally of internet users climbed from 5.1 billion (64% penetration) in 2022 to 5.4 billion (67% penetration) in 2023. Hence, the rising prevalence of internet connectivity is catapulting the expansion of the online shopping market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Online Shopping Market?

Major players in the Online Shopping Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Walmart Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Target Corporation

• Best Buy Co. Inc.

• Macy’s Inc.

• Nordstrom Inc.

• Rakuten Group Inc.

• Wayfair Inc.

• Zalando SE.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Online Shopping Market In The Future?

Major businesses in the field of online shopping are placing emphasis on the invention of highly sophisticated solutions like e-commerce platforms. The aim of these digital systems, such as e-commerce platforms, is to amplify the customer experience and make online purchasing processes more efficient. To give an example, in May 2024, Amazon.com Inc., a US-based e-commerce firm, introduced its online marketplace, Amazon.co.za, to the South African consumer market. The online platform provides access to a vast selection of both global and local brands, offering more than 20 different product categories, including newly added commodities like non-perishable groceries, animal food, and dietary supplements. This platform further enhances the shopping experience by offering customer service 24/7 and the convenience of over 3,000 pick-up locations throughout the country.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Online Shopping Market

The online shopping market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Electronics, Fashion, Home And Kitchen, Health And Beauty, Groceries, Other Products

2) By Payment Method: Credit Or Debit Cards, Digital Wallets, Bank Transfers, Cash On Delivery, Other Payment Methods

3) By End-User: Individual, Business

Subsegments:

1) By Electronics: Mobile Phones And Accessories, Laptops And Tablets, Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices, Computer Components And Peripherals

2) By Fashion: Men’s Clothing, Women’s Clothing, Footwear, Bags And Accessories, Jewelry And Watches

3) By Home And Kitchen: Furniture, Kitchen Appliances, Cookware And Bakeware, Home Décor, Bedding And Bath

4) By Health And Beauty: Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Cosmetics And Makeup, Personal Care Appliances, Vitamins And Supplements

5) By Groceries: Fresh Produce, Packaged Foods, Beverages, Dairy And Bakery Items, Household Essentials

6) By Other Products: Books And Stationery, Toys And Baby Products, Sports And Outdoor Equipment, Automotive Accessories, Pet Supplies

Global Online Shopping Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the position as the predominant region in the online shopping market, but Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The Online Shopping Global Market Report 2025 covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

