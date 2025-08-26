Graphy to Showcase Breakthrough Shape Memory Aligner Technology at EAS North American Forum in Seattle

Graphy Co., Ltd. Listed on KOSDAQ, August 25, 2025 Graphy Co., Ltd. Listed on KOSDAQ, August 25, 2025 Featuring world-renowned orthodontic experts: Prof. Ravindra Nanda, Dr. Kenji Ojima, and Dr. Narandr Chevangkul.

Graphy will present Shape Memory Aligner at the upcoming EAS North American Forum, highlighting faster, precise, and patient-friendly orthodontics.

Our Shape Memory Aligner technology marks a turning point in orthodontics, combining scientific innovation with clinical scalability for better patient outcomes.” — Unseob Sim, CEO of Graphy Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), the global leader in direct 3D aligner printing and advanced orthodontic biomaterials, today announced its participation in the upcoming European Aligner Society (EAS) North American Forum, to be held on August 29-30 in Seattle, USA. This prestigious event marks the first independent academic forum in the United States dedicated exclusively to aligner therapy, and is widely anticipated by clinicians, researchers, and industry stakeholders worldwide.At the forum, Graphy will conduct a dedicated workshop titled “The New Era of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA)”, highlighting the company’s pioneering technology that introduces shape-memory functionality into clear aligners. SMA technology offers a scientifically validated pathway toward shorter treatment times, greater clinical precision, and improved patient comfort.The announcement follows Graphy’s successful initial public offering (IPO) on the Korean Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) the last week of August, which has accelerated its global expansion strategy. With capital from the IPO, Graphy is advancing next-generation photopolymer development, building on its proprietary chemistry platform to achieve higher strength, superior durability, and enhanced biocompatibility in aligner materials with a focus on low toxicity avoidance from “forever plastic” derived from TPO based materials. These innovations are expected to create new revenue streams in orthodontics and restorative dentistry, while reinforcing Graphy’s leadership in evidence-based, clinician-driven innovation.“The North American Forum represents a defining moment for the industry, and for Graphy as a technology leader,” said Unseob Sim, CEO of Graphy Inc. “Our Shape Memory Aligner technology is not only a scientific breakthrough but also a commercially scalable solution that positions Graphy at the forefront of the global aligner market. By bridging scientific discovery with clinical application, we are setting a new standard for both patient outcomes and shareholder value.”Graphy’s participation in Seattle reflects the company’s commitment to elevating orthodontic science while unlocking long-term growth opportunities. As the global clear aligner market is projected to expand at double-digit annual growth rates, Graphy’s innovations in material science and scalable digital workflows stand poised to deliver both clinical excellence and sustainable investor returns.

The Graphy Phenomenon: Expert Opinions from Top Industry Leaders

