Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza conducts late Registration of Birth programme in Matlosana Local Municipality, 28 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, will on Thursday, 28 August 2025, embark on a high-impact outreach programme in the Matlosana Local Municipality.

The programme is part of the department’s efforts to accelerate service delivery and bring essential services closer to communities. A key highlight of the visit will be the official handover of birth certificates to successful applicants of the Late Registration of Birth (LRB) process, which forms part of the department’s ongoing campaign to end invisibility and ensure that all citizens are accounted for in the National Population Register.

The outreach will be supported by strategic departments, including the Department of Social Development, the South African Police Service, and the Department of Health, who will also provide services to members of the community.

This initiative underscores government’s commitment to restoring dignity, improving access to services and ensuring that no child or adult remains undocumented.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Tigane Sports Grounds, Klerksdorp

Enquiries:

Thabo Mokgola

Cell: 060 962 4982

E-mail: thabo.mokgola@dha.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA