Trade, Industry and Competition on South African business delegation Outward Selling Mission to Nigeria and Ghana

A business delegation led by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and comprising South African companies participating in the Outward Selling Mission (OSM) to Nigeria and Ghana, has arrived in Nigeria. The OSM is a two-leg mission, starting in Lagos, Nigeria, from today, 25–27 August 2025, before proceeding to Ghana on 27–30 August 2025.

The mission seeks to create opportunities for South African companies to showcase their products and services, build trade and investment partnerships, and position themselves within fast-growing markets in West Africa.

The delegation held an initial briefing session with the Consul-General of South Africa in Lagos and Acting High Commissioner in Nigeria, Professor Bobby J Moroe, who provided an in-depth overview of Nigeria’s business landscape, opportunities, and cultural context.

Moroe emphasised the central role of Nigeria in South Africa’s trade and diplomatic relations, highlighting the long-standing historical ties between the two nations.

“Nigeria is a critical country for South Africa for a variety of reasons: Firstly, the two countries enjoy strong fraternal relations dating back to the days of the struggle for freedom and liberation in South Africa, secondly, the two countries are amongst the biggest economies in Africa, and lastly, through their regional and global stature, they remain the foremost influential African countries in global politics. The close fraternal ties between our nations explain why we are here today, and they symbolise the depth and importance of our bilateral relationship,” he said.

Moroe further underscored the strength of bilateral ties between the two nations.

“This year we celebrate 31 years since the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. For over three decades, Nigeria has provided South Africa an appropriate space to establish successful businesses, with more than 100 South African small, medium, and micro enterprises already active here,” he added.

Addressing Nigeria’s current economic trajectory, he explained the country’s efforts to diversify beyond its traditional reliance on oil. He highlighted agriculture, agro-processing, infrastructure, and information and communication technology as priority sectors where South African companies could add value.

“Nigeria is diversifying its economy, particularly into agriculture and infrastructure. This presents a critical opportunity for South African firms to contribute expertise in equipment supply, training, development, and infrastructure projects. Your being here is a direct response to that vision, and a chance to strengthen South Africa’s role as a partner of choice,” he said.

In addition, Moroe mentioned that the delegation will engage with members of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 150 companies across key sectors such as engineering, transport, tourism, aviation, hospitality, and infrastructure development.

The Lagos programme will also feature business-to-business meetings, sector-specific networking platforms, and an investment seminar, all aimed at fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

This engagement will mark the official start of the week-long OSM, reaffirming the dtic’s commitment to broadening market access for South African businesses, deepening economic diplomacy, and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a vehicle for inclusive and sustainable growth.

