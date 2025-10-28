Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi launches Court Interpreters Robing Programme, 28 Oct

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will officially launch the Court Interpreters' Robing Programme on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

This initiative is aimed at professionalizing the role of interpreters and affirming their status as critical enablers of justice.

The ceremonial robing of court interpreters marks a transformative moment in the justice system, underscoring their essential role.

This significant step affirms the professional status of court interpreters and recognises their critical contributions in upholding the rights of all participants in legal proceedings, regardless of language barriers.

As part of the initiative, court interpreters will adopt a new professional standard that includes the wearing of official gowns and a black-and-white dress code.

The launch will also feature a formal pledge and the recital of the Code of Ethics, reinforcing interpreters’ commitment to ethical conduct and dedicated professional service within the justice system.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 28 October 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Khosi Mampuru Correctional Service, Pretoria

