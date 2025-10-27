Tourism on evidence-based policy through research collaboration

The Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the University of Pretoria and Tshwane University of Technology today hosted the Tourism Research Seminar, aimed to share cutting-edge research insights that inform policy direction, enhance tourism development, and to promote sustainability within the sector.

The Department hosts the Tourism Research Seminar annually to disseminate the research findings and recommendations, exchange and share ideas, and obtain constructive feedback from a wide range of stakeholders. The event also provides a platform for professionals and researchers to network with their peers.

Aligned with national priorities outlined in the National Development Plan 2030, Medium Term Strategic Framework (2024 - 2029), and Tourism Sector Recovery Plan (2021), the Department underscores the importance of credible research to inform policy formulation and implementation. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2024 call for “evidence-based policy and decision-making” reinforces this approach as a foundation for effective governance.

To this end, the Department continues to strengthen evidence-based policy and decision-making through strategic research collaborations that enhance the growth, competitiveness, and sustainability of South Africa’s tourism sector.

To advance this agenda, the Department has forged long-term partnerships with leading universities and research institutions, including the University of Pretoria, University of Johannesburg, Tshwane University of Technology, University of Venda, University of KwaZulu-Natal, North-West University, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Zululand, and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). In the 2024/25 financial year, Memoranda of Agreements (MoAs) were formalised with six universities and one research council, forming the Tourism Research Panel to promote applied research that directly informs policy and practice.

Key outcomes include the development of the Tourism Resilience Model (TRM) to monitor sector performance, the review of tourism grading criteria to improve service standards, and training initiatives empowering indigenous storytellers in the Kgalagadi region to drive inclusive participation.

The Tourism Research Seminar, hosted in collaboration with the Tourism Research Panel, provides a platform for sharing insights, fostering innovation, and strengthening the link between research, policy, and practice.

Prof. Zitha Mokomane from the University of Pretoria remarked: “Let us use this Tourism Research Seminar as a catalyst for change, driving education and practice towards a better future.”

Dr. Vathiswa Papu from Tshwane University of Technology added: “This seminar is more than collaboration, it’s about shaping the future of tourism. TUT is proud to lead the way in driving innovation and excellence in the sector.”

The 2025 Tourism Research Seminar, held in collaboration with the Tourism Research Panel, provided a robust platform for sharing research insights, fostering innovation, and building capacity for sustainable tourism development. Going forward, the Department aims to expand this platform to regional and international audiences, reinforcing South Africa’s leadership in evidence-based tourism policy and sustainable development.

