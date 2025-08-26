KwaZulu-Natal Education condemns school vandalism at Mzwamandla High School

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has expressed shock and disappointment at the recent incident of school vandalism allegedly committed by learners from Mzwamandla High School in the Phumelela CMC under the uMlazi District.

“Our core focus as the Department of Education is to provide quality education, instil discipline in our learners, and nurture them into responsible citizens. This criminal and ill-disciplined behaviour, including carrying weapons to school, will not be tolerated. Of even greater concern is that this act was recorded and circulated on social media, glorifying negative behaviour,” said MEC Hlomuka.

The MEC commended the school management for taking swift and decisive action, which led to the arrest of the implicated learners. Moreover, the perpetrators will face internal disciplinary processes in line with the school code of conduct administered by the School Governing Body.

He further emphasised that the department has implemented fiscal discipline and cost-cutting measures to ensure that all programmes are delivered effectively within limited resources. Acts of school vandalism not only constitute a criminal offence but also place an additional financial burden on the department.

The MEC called on communities to strengthen partnerships with law enforcement authorities, saying, “We urge members of the public, school authorities, and learners to report any form of criminal behaviour to their nearest police station.”

