Milk Powder Market CAGR to be at 8% from 2025 to 2029 | $57.44 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Milk Powder Market?

The size of the milk powder market has seen robust growth lately, with a forecasted increase from $38.92 billion in 2024 to $42.16 billion in 2025, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include the rising demand for infant nutrition, enhanced health awareness amongst consumers, extended shelf-life needs for dairy items, escalating rates of urbanization and hectic lifestyles, and the growing application of milk powder in the food and beverage sector.

The projected size of the milk powder market is set for substantial expansion in the coming years. The market valuation is predicted to hit $57.44 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The expected progress in the forecast period is due to the heightened need for convenient dairy substitutes, increased use in sports and nutritional supplements, growing favorability of ready-to-eat and processed foods, expanding retail and e-commerce platforms, and a heightened emphasis on food security and storage capacity. Key market trends in the forecast period are developments in spray drying techniques, improved packaging methods for longer shelf life, innovative dairy-centric nutritional products, incorporation of organic and clean-label elements, and advancements in lactose-free and specialized milk powders.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Milk Powder Market?

The growth of the milk powder market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of the dairy industry. This industry encompasses the agricultural field engaged in the production, processing, and distribution of milk and derivatives. The dairy sector's expansion primarily stems from an increasing global appetite for dairy products that are convenient and have a long shelf life, as these are well-suited to fast-paced lifestyles. By offering a long-life, easily transportable alternative to liquid milk, milk powder assists the dairy industry in expanding product availability and enabling global distribution. It allows for increased production flexibility and caters to consumer preferences for easy-to-use, durable dairy products. For example, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), a US government organization, reported in May 2025 that total cheese production had risen to $1,556.94 billion (£1,225,783 million) in March 2025, up from $1,534.96 billion (£1,209,415 million) in March 2024. As a result, the broadening of the dairy industry is fuelling the milk powder market's expansion.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Milk Powder Market?

Major players in the Milk Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé S.A.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Lactalis Group

• Danone S.A.

• Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

• Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

• Land O’Lakes Inc.

• Arla Foods Amba

• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

• China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Milk Powder Industry?

Leading businesses in the milk powder market, such as Nestlé, are concentrating on creating and launching inventive items such as instant milk powder to increase convenience, affordability, and nutritional content. Instant milk powder, unlike regular milk powders, is a dairy product that quickly dissolves while maintaining significant nutrients. Nestlé, a food and beverage company based in Switzerland, introduced the Nido Milk & Soya instant powder mix in October 2023 to exemplify this trend. As a result of the microencapsulation technology used in the product, it avoids clumping and dissolves immediately in cold water. Vitamins A and D, as well as iron, have been added to the mix to help fight against malnutrition. The Nido Milk & Soya product is specifically designed to meet the nutritional requirements of families and children in Central and West Africa. This instant powder mix merges the benefits of milk and soy-based plants, delivering crucial nutrients such as protein, iron, and calcium in a handy format.

What Segments Are Covered In The Milk Powder Market Report?

The milk powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Buttermilk Powder, Fat Filled Milk Powder, Other Types

2) By Function: Emulsification, Foaming, Flavouring, Thickening

3) By Application: Infant Formula, Confectionery, Sports and Nutrition Foods, Bakery Products, Dry Mixes, Fermented Milk Products, Meat Products, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Whole Milk Powder: Organic Whole Milk Powder, Non-Organic Whole Milk Powder, Instant Whole Milk Powder, Non-Instant Whole Milk Powder

2) By Skimmed Milk Powder: Organic Skimmed Milk Powder, Non-Organic Skimmed Milk Powder, Instant Skimmed Milk Powder, Non-Instant Skimmed Milk Powder

3) By Dairy Whitener: Spray-Dried Dairy Whitener, Roller-Dried Dairy Whitener, Instant Dairy Whitener, Non-Instant Dairy Whitener

4) By Buttermilk Powder: Cultured Buttermilk Powder, Sweet Buttermilk Powder, Instant Buttermilk Powder, Non-Instant Buttermilk Powder

5) By Fat Filled Milk Powder: Vegetable Fat Filled Milk Powder, Animal Fat Filled Milk Powder, Blended Fat Filled Milk Powder, Instant Fat Filled Milk Powder

6) By Other Types: Infant Milk Powder, Lactose-Free Milk Powder, Flavored Milk Powder, Whey-Added Milk Powder

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Milk Powder Market?

In the 2025 Milk Powder Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific led as the predominant region for the given year, with expectations of continued growth. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

