Marugal-owned Palacio de Tavira Partners with Influence Society to Launch High-Performing Website for its Opening

Palacio de Tavira Partners with Influence Society for a Successful Opening (August 22, 2025)

Elegant & conversion-focused website ensured successful opening for 18th-century heritage hotel in Portugal’s Algarve.

Working with Influence Society allowed us to elevate our digital presence while keeping our heritage at the heart of the guest experience.” — Patricia Correia, General Manager at Palacio de Tavira

PARIS, FRANCE, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society has partnered with the newly restored Palacio de Tavira for its opening, launching a high-performing website designed to serve as the property’s primary booking and revenue channel. Set in the meticulously renovated former Palacio dos Tavares—a historic 18th-century landmark in Tavira’s old town—the hotel offers guests a distinctive blend of heritage, culture, and modern comfort. The new website reflects the property’s unique identity while enabling a seamless booking journey for its target audience of families and couples seeking authentic Algarve experiences.The 36-room Palacio de Tavira is divided into two distinctive areas: the restored Palacio, showcasing original architecture and period details, and the Medina, inspired by the region’s Arabic heritage. Together, they create an immersive environment that reflects Tavira’s layered history. The hotel offers spacious rooms for families and intimate retreats for couples, all within walking distance of the city’s cobbled streets, artisan shops, and riverside restaurants.“Our goal was to create a website that not only reflects our historic property’s charm but also performs as a modern, efficient sales channel,” said Patricia Correia, General Manager at Palacio de Tavira. “Working with Influence Society allowed us to elevate our digital presence while keeping our heritage at the heart of the guest experience.”The new site prioritizes speed, visual storytelling, and mobile responsiveness, ensuring accessibility across devices. Designed with an intuitive booking engine and optimized for search, it rapidly became the first source of direct reservations for the hotel, thus reducing reliance on third-party channels. Integrated features highlight local experiences, from guided visits to artisan workshops and traditional fishing excursions, to tasting menus showcasing regional cuisine.“Palacio de Tavira’s story is one that deserves to be told with the same care and precision as its restoration,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. “By combining high-end design with performance-focused technology, we’ve built a website that inspires guests and drives measurable business results.”The restoration initiative reflects the vision of Marugal, the Spanish asset management company specializing in luxury hotels and owner of Palacio de Tavira. With a portfolio of around 10 exceptional properties across Europe, Marugal has recently expanded with the opening of Vermelho Melides in Portugal and now Palacio de Tavira. Influence Society’ expertise in bespoke, high-end digital marketing made them the ideal partner to capture Palacio de Tavira’s distinctive positioning and Marugal’s commitment to authenticity and cultural heritage.Located in the heart of the unspoiled Algarve, Tavira offers a preserved setting for travelers seeking authenticity. The hotel’s positioning and new digital presence aim to capture discerning visitors who value cultural heritage and immersive local experiences, strengthening the property’s role as both a hospitality landmark and a driver of the region’s sustainable tourism economy.About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com About MarugalMarugal specialises in the creation, launch, and management of distinctive luxury hotels. Each project is designed as a unique concept, offering guests unforgettable experiences rooted in their cultural and environmental surroundings—whether on a Mediterranean nature reserve, a chic European boulevard, the cradle of haute cuisine, or a historic French domaine. Combining advisory expertise with operational excellence, Marugal has earned trusted long-term partnerships and a reputation for crafting one-of-a-kind hotels that set benchmarks in profitability, positioning and durability. Guided by values of excellence, transparency, singularity, and rootedness, Marugal designs hotels that are deeply connected to their location, committed to local sourcing, and built for lasting success. Each project reflects the company’s mission to transform hotels into icons of authenticity and guest delight. https://marugal.com/en/

