The Business Research Company's Pervious Concrete Pavers Market Set to Reach $9.34 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $9.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pervious Concrete Pavers Market Through 2025?

The market size for pervious concrete pavers has seen significant growth in the recent past. It is predicted to rise from $7.05 billion in 2024 to $7.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The historic growth can be linked to the surge in urbanization, increased demand for sustainable drainage systems, government encouragement for green infrastructure, tough regulations on stormwater management, and an escalating emphasis on low-impact development.

The market for pervious concrete pavers is projected to experience substantial growth in the ensuing years, with an anticipation to reach $9.34 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period are increased concern over groundwater recharge, development of smart city initiatives, heightened public consciousness towards sustainable habits, an increase in city flooding occurrences, and the development of urban green spaces. Throughout the forecast period, key trends likely to be observed include the accessibility of advanced pervious concrete technology, the construction of resilient infrastructure, improved load-bearing capacities, versatility in design and application, and technological advancements in mix designs.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Pervious Concrete Pavers Market?

As more interest is expressed in eco-conscious green building methods, the pervious concrete pavers market is expected to experience significant growth in the near future. Eco-friendly green construction methods, which emphasize minimal environmental impact and resource conservation to enhance the longevity of our environment, are becoming more prevalent. The reason for this trend is stringent environmental laws that are encouraging builders to adopt greener processes that produce lower carbon emissions. Pervious concrete pavers play a crucial role in green construction, promoting water absorption, runoff reduction, and groundwater recharging, whilst decreasing urban heat island effects and endorsing sustainable site development. Based on information from the Green Building Council of Australia, a non-profit organization in Australia, in December 2024, a total of 64 million square meters of building space across Australia successfully achieved a Green Star certification in the year 2023-24. Furthermore, the applications for green building sustainability certificates, have considerably increased, receiving more than 120 submissions, a figure that is more than double compared to the previous year. Consequently, the escalating demand for eco-friendly green building methods will likely spur the expansion of the pervious concrete pavers market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Pervious Concrete Pavers Market?

Major players in the Pervious Concrete Pavers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oldcastle APG Inc.

• County Materials Corporation

• Stepstone Inc.

• Techo-Bloc Inc.

• Pavestone Co.

• Unilock

• Belgard

• Basalite Concrete Products LLC

• Mutual Materials Co.

• Wausau Tile

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Pervious Concrete Pavers Market In The Future?

Key players in the pervious concrete pavers market are directing their efforts towards creating innovative solutions, such as hexagonal permeable paver systems that provide versatility in layout patterns, thereby uplifting the visual appeal of landscape and city designs. These paver systems consist of six-sided paving units which are arranged to form open spaces or joints, permitting water passage. This helps in the natural management of stormwater while offering structural assistance. For example, Snøhetta, a architecture and design company based in Norway, introduced a unique hexagonal permeable paver system called Flyt in November 2023. Flyt is specifically designed to enable architects, developers, and builders to manage water in a more creative and effective manner. It is a response to the increasing need for flexible urban drainage techniques due to the growing incidence of extreme weather conditions. The system utilizes three separate hexagonal concrete units that interconnect and are laid on top of a gravel base to encourage water infiltration. Its design offers more flexibility in accommodating various landscape designs compared to regular paving solutions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Pervious Concrete Pavers Market

The pervious concrete pavers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cement-Based Pervious Concrete, Polymer-Based Pervious Concrete, Recycled Aggregate Pervious Concrete

2) By Installation Method: Precast Pavers, Cast-In-Place, Modular Pavers

3) By Properties: High Porosity, Durability, Aesthetic Appeal, Sustainability

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cement-Based Pervious Concrete: High-Strength Cement Mix, Rapid-Setting Cement Mix, Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCM)-Blended Mix

2) By Polymer-Based Pervious Concrete: Epoxy Resin-Based Mix, Polyurethane-Based Mix, Acrylic Polymer-Modified Mix

3) By Recycled Aggregate Pervious Concrete: Crushed Concrete Aggregate Mix, Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP) Mix, Recycled Glass Aggregate Mix

Global Pervious Concrete Pavers Market - Regional Insights

In the Pervious Concrete Pavers Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most accelerated growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

