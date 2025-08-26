Orbital Transport Services Market Anticipated to Grow at 11.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $14.52 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

How Big Is The Orbital Transport Services Market In 2025?

The market size of orbital transport services has observed an accelerated growth in the last few years. It's projected that the market will expand from $8.49 billion in 2024 to $9.48 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth in the past can be credited to the rise in satellite launches, an upsurge in demand for earth surveillance data, an increase in commercial space operations, a boost in governmental space budgets, and a growing necessity for global communication networks.

The market for orbital transport services is predicted to witness a dramatic expansion in the forthcoming years, surging to a value of $14.52 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Contributing factors to this forecasted increase involve the rising need for satellite-powered internet, burgeoning investment in cosmic tourism, amplified usage of compact satellites, broadening defense and security utilizations, and fortifying alliances between state-run and private space divisions. Forward-looking trends during this forecast period encompass progression in reusable launch vehicle technology, the creation of minimized satellite systems, breakthroughs in autonomous space launch operations, enhancement of propulsion systems for effective dispatches, and the structuring of spaceport infrastructure on a global scale.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Orbital Transport Services Market?

The surge in the need for satellite deployment is poised to bolster the expansion of the orbital transport services market in the future. Launching and positioning satellites into chosen orbits for numerous space-related uses, encapsulates the process of satellite deployment. This process is fuelled by the swelling demand for real-time data, aiding governments and businesses in making swifter and precise decisions concerning communication, weather, and security necessities. Orbital transport services, when employed, aid satellite deployment by conveying satellites to their intended orbits using launch vehicles or orbital transfer systems. They certify accurate positioning, lower risks, and bolster efficacious multi-satellite missions. For instance, Pixalytics Ltd., a UK-based earth observation firm, reported in July 2023 that as of June 2023, 11,330 independent satellites were revolving around the Earth, marking a staggering 37.94% upsurge since January 2022. As a result, the rising demand for satellite deployment is fuelling the growth of the orbital transport services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Orbital Transport Services Industry?

Major players in the Orbital Transport Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Blue Origin

• ArianeGroup

• United Launch Alliance

• Thales Alenia Space

• Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

• OHB SE

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Orbital Transport Services Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the orbital transport services market are putting their efforts into creating sophisticated services like space logistics to efficiently and inexpensively aid long-duration space infrastructure projects. Space logistics help manage the transport and coordination of cargo, tools, and resources needed for space missions, aiding satellite launches, and ensuring successful and efficient completion of tasks in orbit and resupply operations. As an example, D-Orbit, a space logistics, and orbital transportation firm based in Italy, unveiled Above the Sky, their 11th orbital transportation mission, in June 2023. This mission, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base using Falcon 9 rocket, deployed the ION Satellite Carrier into a 525 km Sun-synchronous orbit, highlighting another step forward in the company's fast-growing reliable space logistics services provision.

What Segments Are Covered In The Orbital Transport Services Market Report?

The orbital transport services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Satellite Deployment, Cargo Resupply, Space Tourism, Other Service Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Reusable Launch Vehicles, Expendable Launch Vehicles

3) By End-User: Commercial, Government, Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Satellite Deployment: Small Satellite Launch, Medium Satellite Launch, Heavy Satellite Launch, Rideshare Missions, Dedicated Launch Services

2) By Cargo Resupply: International Space Station (ISS) Resupply, Lunar Gateway Resupply, Deep Space Resupply Missions, Pressurized Cargo Transport, Unpressurized Cargo Transport

3) By Space Tourism: Suborbital Flights, Orbital Flights, Lunar Flybys, Private Space Station Visits, Zero-Gravity Experience Packages

4) By Other Service Types: Space Debris Removal, Satellite Servicing, In-Orbit Manufacturing Support, Space Tug Services, Orbital Refueling Stations

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Orbital Transport Services Market By 2025?

In the Orbital Transport Services Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the dominant region in 2024. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report provides coverage for a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

