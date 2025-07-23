Singapore’s Coffee Scene Hits a High Note with the Singapore National Coffee Championship

Singapore National Coffee Championship 2025 Singapore Cup Tasters Championship Winner Tan Yi Xin, Store Manager at Starbucks Singapore Singapore National Latte Art Championship Winner Lee Yip Choon, Manager at The Populus Coffee & Food Co Singapore National Barista Championship Winner Jervis Tan, Owner of Oaks Coffee Co Singapore National Brewers Cup Championship Winner Ong Shen Choy, Co-Owner of Fluid Collective

Singapore’s top coffee talents were crowned at the end of the three-day event, held at SCTA, and they will go on to compete on the global stage in 2026

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speciality Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA) and Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia (SCTA), trade events dedicated to the artisan, gourmet, and fine food and beverages industries, concluded on a high note after three vibrant days of innovative ideas, networking opportunities, and industry knowledge exchange. Held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore from 16 to 18 July 2025 and organised by IEG Asia, the trade events were co-located with the second edition of SIGEP Asia , the Southeast Asian extension of the world-renowned SIGEP WORLD trade show originating from Rimini, Italy, alongside the 6th edition of Restaurant Asia SNCC winners set to shine on the global stageTaking centre stage at SCTA, the prestigious Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC), staged by the Singapore Coffee Association over three days, saw 71 participants showcase their skills and passion for coffee making. They competed for the championship titles in four categories: the Singapore National Barista Championship, Singapore National Brewers Cup (presented by TIMEMORE), Singapore National Latte Art Championship and Singapore Cup Tasters Championship.Recognised as the flagship national competition for Singapore’s coffee community, the SNCC serves to elevate the barista profession, drive excellence in coffee preparation, and empower local talents to push the boundaries of their craft. Winners from each category will go on to represent Singapore on the world stage at the 2026 World Coffee Championships.● Singapore National Barista Champion: Jervis TanThe winner of the Singapore National Barista Championship 2025 is Jervis Tan, Owner of Oaks Coffee Co. He is a five-time Singapore Latte Art Champion and two-time World Latte Art Championship Finalist. He will showcase his brewing skills at the World Barista Championship in Panama City, Panama, in October 2026. This category requires participants to demonstrate their skills in preparing innovative espresso-based drinks across three courses, namely the espresso, milk, and signature beverage courses.“This was my first time competing in the Singapore National Barista Championship, having previously focused on the Latte Art category. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and develop a more holistic skillset of the entire coffee preparation process and I’m incredibly grateful that the hard work paid off. It’s a real honour to be able to represent Singapore on the global stage once again – and as always, I’ll do my best to make Singapore proud,” said Jervis Tan, Singapore National Barista Champion.● Singapore National Brewers Cup Champion: Ong Shen ChoyThe winner of the Singapore National Brewers Cup 2025 is Ong Shen Choy, Co-Owner of Fluid Collective. He was previously the coach of the National Brewers Cup 2023 champion. Representing Singapore, he will be participating in the World Brewers Cup in 2026.This category highlights the craft of brewing filtered coffee by hand, and promotes manual coffee-brewing and service excellence.“As my team and I have been in this industry for 10 years, it was very rewarding to see our hard work finally pay off. I usually do some coaching so competing itself was a very different experience that I was glad to have, and definitely one that I will remember,” said Ong Shen Choy, Singapore National Brewers Cup Champion.● Singapore National Latte Art Champion: Robin Lee Yip ChoonThe Singapore Latte Art Champion 2025 title was clinched by Robin Lee Yip Choon, Manager at The Populus: Coffee & Food Co, who is competing in this competition for the fifth time. He will be heading to San Diego, California, USA, to compete in the World Latte Art Championships in April 2026.This category showcases the fusion of technical skill and artistic flair, where participants use milk-pouring techniques to create visually stunning latte art designs. The scoring is based on the symmetry, contrast, creativity and visual impact of the latte art.“I'm incredibly happy and surprised to be standing here today. The win isn't just mine; it's thanks to the support of my amazing team and family. This was my fifth time competing, and in many ways, I felt like I was competing against myself to become better. To finally break through and see my dedication pay off is a great feeling. This is a huge moment for me, and it only motivates me to work even harder as I prepare for the World Latte Art Championship,” said Robin Lee Yip Choon, Singapore National Latte Art Champion.● Singapore Cup Tasters Champion: Tan Yi XinThe winner of the Singapore Cup Tasters Championship 2025 is Tan Yi Xin, Store Manager at Starbucks Singapore. Yi Xin was also the winner of Singapore Cup Tasters Championship 2024, and she will be competing at the World Cup Tasters Championship in 2026.This category tests one's ability to quickly and accurately identify subtle taste differences in several cups of speciality coffee.“I went in with no expectations, so I feel very honoured to be winning this for the second time in a row. It really shows how the effort and support from my coach and team helped me stay consistent. The competition was really tough, especially going up against the 2023 winner in the finals. I'm humbled and proud of my fellow competitors; they were outstanding, which made the experience even more exciting. I still can't believe it. Thank you so much!” said Tan Yi Xin, Singapore Cup Tasters Champion.Brewing global recognition for Singaporean coffee culture and baristasThe SCTA and SNCC were pivotal events that shone a spotlight on Singapore's exceptional coffee talents and the country's rapid and flourishing coffee culture. A diverse array of specialty coffee products — from beans and pods to state-of-the-art grinders, coffee machines, and dippers – were showcased at SCTA from both local and international brands.“The level of competition at this year’s SNCC was outstanding. We witnessed a new generation of baristas showcasing exceptional technical skills and pushing the boundaries of coffee craftsmanship with passion, precision and creativity. We’re immensely proud of all participants and our champions, who will carry Singapore’s coffee legacy onto the world stage at the World Coffee Championships. I’d like to thank our judges, hailing from countries including Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Malaysia, and to my team at SCA for delivering yet another seamless execution of the four competitions,” said Victor Mah, President of the Singapore Coffee Association.“Hosting the SNCC at SCTA for the second time within SIGEP Asia has been an incredible experience. We've witnessed firsthand the best of Singapore's coffee talents and the nation's immense passion for the F&B industry. We're proud to offer a platform for world-class competitions like SNCC, where exceptional skill inspires industry-wide advancements and connects local talent with global opportunities. This perfectly embodies what SIGEP represents, a world expo dedicated to showcasing and elevating foodservice excellence,” said Ilaria Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Asia.● ASEAN Coffee Federation Coffee Appreciation Protocol (ACAP): Elevating coffee appreciation and educationFollowing the recent launch of the ASEAN Coffee Institute’s ACAP, a regional quality framework for coffee, the first-ever batch of eight trainees was officially trained and certified at SCTA by Dave Lim, Technical Director of the ASEAN Coffee Institute, and Justin Metcalf, Chief Education Officer of the ASEAN Coffee Institute.The ACAP, developed alongside SCA and other member associations in the region, covers elements such as Technical Appreciation; Descriptive and Roasting Appreciation; Brewing and Perceptive Appreciation; and Skills Appreciation. The elements outlined in the framework can be adapted for training labs, cafés, competitions and public activations across different regions and is a major step forward in elevating coffee appreciation across countries.● 3rd Coffee Industry Ambassadors Luncheon brought together representatives from 13 countriesHeld on the final day of SCTA, the Coffee Industry Ambassador Luncheon hosted by the Singapore Coffee Association brought together representatives from the ASEAN Coffee Federation and ASEAN Coffee Institute, and ambassadors and industry leaders from coffee-producing countries. The 13 countries in attendance were Argentina, Brazil, Cambodia, Colombia, El Salvador, India, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Singapore, Thailand and Timor Leste. A key focal area of the luncheon was the introduction of the ACAP and its key features, aimed at elevating the global coffee industry and supply chain.Connecting the global F&B industry in AsiaThe event saw a 20 per cent increase in visitorship, attracting over 13,000 trade visitors and buyers, and featured 449 exhibitors and brands from 41 countries. Spanning the F&B and Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering (Ho.Re.Ca.) industries, the combined events brought together leading European and Asian industry players all under one roof. Exhibitors ranging from well-established global corporations to promising homegrown artisanal producers from Japan, China, India, Italy, and other European countries, showcased a diverse portfolio of F&B products and cutting-edge foodservice technologies that reflect their rich culinary heritage.Looking ahead to 2026SIGEP Asia, Restaurant Asia, SCTA and SFDA will return on 15 to 17 July 2026 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. Stay tuned for updates and announcements at https://sigepasia.com.sg/

