PetHey celebrates the Pre-sale of T810Pro Wireless Dog Fence

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PetHey T810Pro Wireless Dog Fence, a revolutionary 4-in-1 pet safety solution that redefines outdoor adventures. Combining wireless dog fence, remote dog training, real-time monitoring and LED lighting in one smart device, it provides complete freedom while keeping pets securely within boundaries. No wires or cellular service required, just reliable, intelligent protection for your furry companions during hiking, cycling, running or climbing.

Designed for the Great Outdoors:

Designed for active lifestyles, the compact PetHey T810Pro Wireless Dog Fence easily clips to backpacks or belts with its buckle designed. Perfect for trails or park runs, it keeps your dog safe while allowing natural exploration.

Smart Dog Training Mode：

The PetHey T810Pro Wireless Dog Fence features a smart training system with adjustable beep, vibration, and static corrections to gently deter boundary breaches, excessive barking, or chasing - ideal for distraction-filled outdoor adventures.

Dual LED Flashing Lights：

Never lose your dog in the dark with the T810 Pro's dual LED lights on both transmitter and collar, ensuring visibility for nighttime walks and emergencies.

You can own the PetHey T810Pro Wireless Dog Fence through PetHey official website: https://www.petheylife.com/collections/training-collars/products/t810pro-mobile-dog-enclosure-fence. You will get 30% off totally before September 30th.

