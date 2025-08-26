Oktopost Wins 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Social Media Management Platform

Award recognizes Oktopost's leadership in helping B2B marketers drive growth and visibility in the age of AI-driven discovery

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , the leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, today announced it has been named the winner of the " Best Overall Social Media Management Platform " in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. Presented by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, the awards honor excellence in marketing, sales, and advertising technologies worldwide.This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for B2B marketers. Social media is no longer just a channel for human engagement, it is now a vital input source for how large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity form their answers. In this new era of AI-driven discovery, the content published on social platforms directly impacts whether and how brands are found and evaluated."We're incredibly proud to be named Best Overall Social Media Management Platform," said Adi Krysler, VP Marketing at Oktopost. "The way buyers find and evaluate B2B solutions is changing. AI systems are analyzing public social content to understand brands, products, and people. LinkedIn posts, YouTube videos, blog articles, and Reddit participation now feed directly into how AI platforms interpret your business. That makes strategic social presence more important than ever."Oktopost provides B2B marketers with the tools they need to scale that presence, lead industry conversations, and tie campaigns back to measurable business outcomes. The platform includes publishing, employee advocacy, social listening, and analytics capabilities, all designed specifically for the needs of B2B organizations.This award follows a year of momentum for Oktopost, which recently acquired Milk Video to help meet the demand for scalable video content across social channels. It was also one of the first platforms to integrate LinkedIn's new Member Post Analytics API, offering marketers new insights into the impact of executive engagement. Additionally, Oktopost launched The Oktopost Academy, an exclusive certification program for Oktopost customers designed to train and recognize the next generation of B2B social media leaders.As traditional search engines give way to AI-based tools and discovery becomes more decentralized, B2B companies must adapt their marketing strategies. Visibility in AI-generated answers increasingly depends on strong, consistent, and expert-driven content across social platforms. From LinkedIn thought leadership and Reddit discussions to video explainers on YouTube, these channels are now foundational to how brands appear in AI responses."Being visible in the age of AI is no longer just an SEO challenge. It's a social media challenge," said Krysler. "At Oktopost, we help B2B marketers lead with authority, show up where AI is paying attention, and drive results that impact the entire customer journey."Trusted by thousands of B2B marketing professionals, Oktopost continues to shape the future of social media marketing by helping brands stay discoverable, credible, and measurable in an AI-first world.About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.