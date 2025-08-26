VideoProc Converter AI Launches AI Vocal Remover for Instant Vocal and Instrumental Separation

AI Vocal Remover

VideoProc unveils AI Vocal Remover, making karaoke, remixes, and audio editing effortless with one-click vocal isolation.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc introduces its new AI-powered Vocal Remover, enabling one-click isolation of vocals and instrumentals from audio and video files within seconds. Available in the latest VideoProc Converter AI for Windows and macOS, the feature opens new creative possibilities for karaoke, remixes, and content production. This update further establishes VideoProc Converter AI as a complete AI-driven media enhancement suite, streamlining noise removal, video upscaling, and advanced media processing.

"For a long time, separating vocals from audio was either something you had to send to a professional studio for, or invest in expensive, complicated software that was still tricky to get right," said Huston Xu, the manager of Digiarty’s Development Department. "With our new AI vocal remover, we wanted to change that. Now anyone, whether musicians, podcasters, content creators, or just curious audio enthusiasts, can achieve clean, professional results in seconds, right on their own computer, without worrying about privacy or file size limits."

Built on advanced deep learning models, VideoProc Converter AI’s Vocal Remover separates vocals from audio and video files in seconds, delivering professional-quality results with speed and precision.

1. AI Vocal Remover for Instant Separation

Using advanced deep learning models to analyze complex frequency patterns, the AI-powered vocal remover automatically separates vocals and instrumentals from audio and video files without manual adjustments. Users simply hit the Vocal Remover button, choose whether to keep vocals or instrumentals, and can preview a 15-second segment instantly before finalizing, bringing high-precision and efficient vocal separation to every workflow.

2. Professional-Quality Audio Across Uses

The AI vocal remover delivers clean, distortion-free audio even from complex, layered tracks. Key applications include:

• Create karaoke versions of songs by removing vocals.

• Add background music to videos or podcasts using isolated instrumentals.

• Extract vocals or instrumentals for remixing or sampling.

• Improve older or messy recordings by separating audio elements.

• Produce clear audio for live streams, tutorials, or social media clips.

• Make custom soundtracks for short films or other creative projects.

3. Fast, Private, and Flexible

All vocal separation processing is done locally on the user’s computer, ensuring privacy and fast performance, without the limitations found in online tools—such as file size, format restrictions, and privacy risks. With support for over 370 audio and video formats, the software ensures broad compatibility across various media.

Time-limited Giveaway & Special Offer

To celebrate the latest update of VideoProc Converter AI, Digiarty Software is offering a free license until August 31, 2025, with access to core video conversion, editing, and downloading features.

The latest version is now available for just $29.95, offering a 67% discount off the original price of $78.95. Plus, this lifetime license comes with four additional premium software titles, valued at $273.94.

For details and to claim these offers, visit Digiarty’s official page: https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/feature-ai-vocal-remover.htm



About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty’s flagship product, has garnered 4.6 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in digital media innovation.



