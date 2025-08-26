Corporate Security Advisors Names Jim Murphy as Chief Operations Officer and Partner

Jim Murphy, New Chief Operations Officer, Corporate Security Advisors CSA Logo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Security Advisors (CSA), the leading management consultancy specializing in strategic, business-aligned security programs, today announced the elevation of Jim Murphy to Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Partner.Jim brings more than three decades of distinguished leadership in corporate security, risk management, and investigations. His background includes senior roles at Kimberly-Clark, PG&E, Merck, and Lexmark, where he led large-scale transformations in physical security, executive protection, internal investigations, and crisis readiness across complex global enterprises.At CSA, Jim has played a vital role in delivering operational excellence and advancing CSA’s core consulting offerings. In his new role as COO and Partner, he will oversee firm-wide operations, advisor enablement, and delivery strategy—ensuring CSA continues to scale its bespoke services while maintaining the rigor, quality, and speed clients expect.“CSA is growing rapidly, and we’re focused on building the systems, talent, and delivery model to match that momentum,” said Jeremy Baumann , CEO of Corporate Security Advisors. “Jim’s operational insight and field-tested leadership make him the right person to take this next step. He has the trust of our clients and our team, and we’re proud to welcome him as a Partner.”Jim’s career is defined by an ability to modernize and professionalize corporate security operations. His work spans diverse and global organizations, in industries such as consumer products, pharmaceuticals, and public utilities, where he has built future-ready programs that integrate technology, training, and compliance while delivering measurable risk reduction and return on investment.“I’m honored to step into this expanded role at CSA,” said Jim Murphy. “CSA has built something truly unique—uniting deep subject-matter expertise with business-first strategy. I’m excited to help scale that impact as COO and look forward to continuing to partner with clients to build security functions that enable business resilience and growth.”Jim’s elevation reflects CSA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership bench and advancing operational excellence. As client needs evolve in an increasingly complex security landscape, CSA continues to invest in seasoned executives who can deliver trusted counsel, strategic clarity, and exceptional outcomes.About Corporate Security AdvisorsCorporate Security Advisors (CSA) partners with organizations to design, develop, and implement strategic security programs that align with business goals. With expertise in security program assessment, executive security, and Virtual Security Teams™, CSA delivers tailored solutions to protect people, reputation, and assets while driving business value. By combining industry expertise with real-world experience, CSA provides customized strategies to address today’s complex security challenges.For more information, visit: corporatesecurityadvisors.com

