Senate Bill 11 Printer's Number 1119

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1119

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

11

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK,

COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, KANE, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO AND

PISCIOTTANO, AUGUST 25, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in the Secretary of the Commonwealth, further

providing for powers and duties of the Secretary of the

Commonwealth; in primary and election expenses, further

providing for definitions, for organization of political

committees, treasurer and assistant treasurer and records of

candidate and committees, for registration and for reporting

by candidate and political committees and other persons,

providing for limitations on certain contributions, further

providing for residual funds, for late filing fee and

certificate of filing, for contributions or expenditures by

national banks, corporations or unincorporated associations,

for advertising and for reports by business entities and

publication by Secretary of the Commonwealth and providing

for independent expenditures and for independent expenditure

evaluation; and providing for corporate political

accountability.

The General Assembly finds and declares that:

(1) The Commonwealth has a compelling governmental

interest to protect the integrity of the government from

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29