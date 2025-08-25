Senate Bill 11 Printer's Number 1119
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1119
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
11
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK,
COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, KANE, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO AND
PISCIOTTANO, AUGUST 25, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in the Secretary of the Commonwealth, further
providing for powers and duties of the Secretary of the
Commonwealth; in primary and election expenses, further
providing for definitions, for organization of political
committees, treasurer and assistant treasurer and records of
candidate and committees, for registration and for reporting
by candidate and political committees and other persons,
providing for limitations on certain contributions, further
providing for residual funds, for late filing fee and
certificate of filing, for contributions or expenditures by
national banks, corporations or unincorporated associations,
for advertising and for reports by business entities and
publication by Secretary of the Commonwealth and providing
for independent expenditures and for independent expenditure
evaluation; and providing for corporate political
accountability.
The General Assembly finds and declares that:
(1) The Commonwealth has a compelling governmental
interest to protect the integrity of the government from
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.