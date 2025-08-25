Senate Bill 980 Printer's Number 1122
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1122
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
980
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY YAW, MILLER, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK,
PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, J. WARD, CULVER AND VOGEL,
AUGUST 25, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
AUGUST 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, providing
for protection against PFAS chemicals and for firefighting
protective equipment; in grants to fire companies and
emergency medical services companies, further providing for
award of grants; and imposing penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding sections to read:
§ 7390. Protection against PFAS chemicals.
(a) Firefighting foam management.--
(1) Except as provided under this subsection, beginning
July 1, 2026, a manufacturer may not manufacture or knowingly
sell, offer for sale, distribute for sale or distribute for
use in this Commonwealth, class B firefighting foam
containing an intentionally added PFAS chemical.
(2) Except as provided under this subsection, beginning
January 1, 2027, a person, including a firefighting entity,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.