Senate Bill 980 Printer's Number 1122

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1122 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 980 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY YAW, MILLER, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, J. WARD, CULVER AND VOGEL, AUGUST 25, 2025 REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, AUGUST 25, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, providing for protection against PFAS chemicals and for firefighting protective equipment; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for award of grants; and imposing penalties. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding sections to read: § 7390. Protection against PFAS chemicals. (a) Firefighting foam management.-- (1) Except as provided under this subsection, beginning July 1, 2026, a manufacturer may not manufacture or knowingly sell, offer for sale, distribute for sale or distribute for use in this Commonwealth, class B firefighting foam containing an intentionally added PFAS chemical. (2) Except as provided under this subsection, beginning January 1, 2027, a person, including a firefighting entity, 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

