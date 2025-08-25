Submit Release
Senate Bill 980 Printer's Number 1122

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1122

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

980

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY YAW, MILLER, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK,

PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, J. WARD, CULVER AND VOGEL,

AUGUST 25, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

AUGUST 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, providing

for protection against PFAS chemicals and for firefighting

protective equipment; in grants to fire companies and

emergency medical services companies, further providing for

award of grants; and imposing penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding sections to read:

§ 7390. Protection against PFAS chemicals.

(a) Firefighting foam management.--

(1) Except as provided under this subsection, beginning

July 1, 2026, a manufacturer may not manufacture or knowingly

sell, offer for sale, distribute for sale or distribute for

use in this Commonwealth, class B firefighting foam

containing an intentionally added PFAS chemical.

(2) Except as provided under this subsection, beginning

January 1, 2027, a person, including a firefighting entity,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

